Coordinate Measuring Machine Market to Skyrocket: Projected to Reach $5.34 Billion by 2026, with 8.3% CAGR Growth

Coordinate Measuring Machine Market

Coordinate Measuring Machine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

CMM for reverse engineering application is gaining wide acceptance and their market share is rising, as they provide accurate physical measurement.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coordinate Measuring Machine Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Offering, Product Type, Application and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global coordinate measuring machine market size was valued at $2.74 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $5.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.3%.

Coordinate measuring machine are a form of metrological instrument for high precision measuring capabilities. The coordinate measuring machine can be operated and controlled manually or through computers. CMM measures the shape of the objects by recognizing the discrete points on the surface of the object with a probe. The various types of probes that are used in coordinate measuring machine are laser, optical, mechanical, and others.

In CMM market, coordinate measuring machines are used to test components or assembly against the design fixed in manufacturing and assembly process. The application of CAD in the coordinate measuring machine uses the software developed by the computer to carry out advanced measurement test. Nano precision configuration of CMM has a strong function of CAD software which import the CAD model to be measured. The advancement of industrial application requires highly precise and accurate measurement that uses CMM. 3D model is a great tool that is adopted by designers and manufacturers for creating 3D designs and models. This saves capital of industrialists and creates a physical model for testing. The physical model created is tested by the coordinate measuring machines that are programmed for autonomous operations, which drives the CMM market.

Competitive Analysis:

The coordinate measuring machine industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the coordinate measuring machine market include,

● Metronor,

● Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd.,

● Eley Metrology, Creaform Inc. (AMETEK Inc.),

● Nikon Metrology NV,

● Keyence Corporation,

● Carl Zeiss AG (Zeiss Group),

● Hexagon AB,

● FARO Technologies, Inc.,

● Mitutoyo Corporation

Top Impacting Factors:

The factors are operated in CMM market such as rise in adoption of CAD/CAM and international quality standards, shortage of skilled precision machine operators, lack of applicability of existing measuring equipment, and increase in demand for capturing large volumes of 3-D data for modelling & analysis drive the global coordinate measuring machine industry. However, lack of universal system that can be applied across different sectors and high risk of changes in regional market growth trend & potential hamper the market growth. Further, growth in outsourcing trend for dimensional inspection in medical sector and market development in emerging economies provide lucrative coordinate measuring machine market opportunity for the expansion of the global coordinate measuring machine market.

