CE: Cooperation Zone, Greater Bay Area boost sustained Guangdong-Macao development

MACAU, March 20 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, said further efforts would be made to advance the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, thereby injecting new impetus into the sustained development of Guangdong and Macao, and better serving overall national development.

Mr Ho made the remarks on Tuesday (19 March) at the Spring Banquet of Guangdong Province 2024, held in Macao. Other guests attending the banquet included: Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wah; and the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Zheng Xincong.

The Chief Executive and the Governor of Guangdong Province, Mr Wang Weizhong, each delivered a speech at the banquet.

The Chief Executive said in his speech that thanks to the strong support of the Central Government and the joint efforts of Guangdong and Macao, the implementation, from 1 March, of “first-tier” relaxed customs administration and “second-tier” strict customs control at the Cooperation Zone marked a new chapter in the latter’s development.

The two sides should: firmly adhere to President Xi Jinping’s important instructions regarding the original intention of developing Hengqin New Area, to create conditions for Macao’s diversified industrial development; and should closely align with the “one main line”, “four strategic positions”, and “four major tasks” outlined for the Cooperation Zone. Further effort should be made to: strengthen support for institutional mechanisms; establish a new framework under the principle of “mutual discussion, joint construction, joint administration and shared benefits”; and gradually implement various reform and opening-up policies and measures in a step-by-step manner, in order pragmatically to promote the development of the Cooperation Zone and accelerate effort to reach, in a phased manner, various goals.

This year marks: the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China; the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR; the fifth anniversary of the promulgation of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; and a crucial year for assessing the achievements of the first-phase goals under the Master Plan of the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. These milestones highlighted the significance and responsibilities assigned to the various pieces of cooperative work between Guangdong and Macao throughout this year, said Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive stressed the need actively to promote various elements of construction effort for the Greater Bay Area; enhance the level of market integration within the Greater Bay Area; support joint participation of enterprises from Guangdong and Macao in international economic cooperation and competition; and jointly to build an open platform, an extensive network for trade and economic activity, and a large market in the Greater Bay Area. Moreover, it was important to enrich the content and significance of Guangdong-Macao cooperation and promote its development to a higher and deeper level, and across a broader range of fields.

Governor Wang said in his speech that in the past calendar year of 2023 – under the strong leadership of General Secretary Xi andof the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC)– Guangdong and Macao had worked together in unity, jointly promoting exchanges and cooperation in various fields. The development and opening-up of Hengqin had accelerated, and the construction of the Greater Bay Area had shown new vitality and a new outlook.

The ‘closed-customs control’ operation in place since 1 March at the Cooperation Zone had accelerated integration of Hengqin and Macao. Ever more investors and talented people had recognised the potential of Hengqin, and an increasing number of industrial projects and enterprises under the “four new” categories had established a presence in Hengqin, said Governor Wang.

Currently, Guangdong was fully implementing the decisions and arrangements of General Secretary Xi and the CPC Central Committee, earnestly implementing the State Council’s action plan for promoting large-scale equipment renewals and trade-ins of consumer goods, and studying and introducing new policies to attract and utilise foreign investment. Efforts were being made to promote orderly industrial transfers, creating broader space for deepening Guangdong-Macao cooperation.

Guangdong hoped a greater number of Macao enterprises would invest in the Greater Bay Area or expand their presence there, actively exploring market opportunities in eastern, western, and northern Guangdong, and achieving win-win development, said Mr Wang.

Guangdong would comprehensively, accurately, and unwaveringly implement the “One country, two systems” principle, always bearing in mind the original intention of serving Macao’s appropriate economic diversification. Guangdong and Macao would continue to work together to: advance the development and opening-up of Hengqin; accelerate the development of new quality productive forces; ensure the comprehensive and timely fulfilment of the first-phase goals and tasks planned for the Cooperation Zone; fully support Macao’s integration into the overall national development; and maintain Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability. Guangdong would closely collaborate with Macao to promote the construction of the Greater Bay Area, solidify the new positioning of “one core, two cities”, and expedite the construction of a world-class bay area and the best-developed bay area.

The Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Lyu Yuyin; and Mr Zhang Hu and Mr Deng Haiguang, leading officials of Guangdong Province, were also present at the banquet.

Macao officials attending the banquet were: the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong; the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Raimundo do Rosário; the Commissioner Against Corruption, Mr Chan Tsz King; the Commissioner of Audit, Mr Ho Veng On; the Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; the Director-General of the Macao Customs Service, Mr Vong Man Chong; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong.

Prior to Tuesday’s banquet, the Chief Executive had a meeting with Governor Wang at the Government Headquarters in Macao to discuss further deepening cooperation between Guangdong and Macao, and how to advance the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area. The two sides agreed to accelerate the construction of the Cooperation Zone via greater effort.