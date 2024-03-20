Ensemble Health Partners Recognized for the Third Year in a Row as a Top Workplace for its Commitment to Associate Engagement, Innovation and Work-Life Balance

Cincinnati, Ohio, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (Ensemble), the market leader in end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing for mid-sized to large healthcare organizations, announced today it has been recognized again as a Top Workplace by two national organizations for its commitment to employee engagement and innovation. This is the third consecutive year Ensemble has earned the Top Workplaces USA Award and its second year earning the Great Place to Work® Certification™.

The Top Workplaces USA Awards are designed to recognize organizations around the country that have cultivated exceptional workplace cultures. The awards are a result of an internal, anonymous associate survey conducted by the research firm, Energage. The Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve, based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace.

“We are proud to be recognized again as a premier employer of choice for top talent. Ten years ago, I founded Ensemble with the core principle of ‘People First, Last and Always’ and I’m proud to say that principle still permeates our culture,” said Ensemble President, Founder and CEO Judson Ivy. “Innovation is also a major part of our culture and mission. We believe the ideas of our associates can truly make a difference in healthcare and consistently encourage associates to submit new ideas that we can help bring to life.”

Ensemble earned three culture excellence awards for Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and Professional Development. According to the survey results, Ensemble was also highly ranked in multiple categories across the healthcare industry, including:

Top 5% in Innovation, Supportive Managers and Work-Life Balance.

in Innovation, Supportive Managers and Work-Life Balance. Top 25% in Employee Appreciation, Cross-Team Cooperation, Trusted Leader, Leaders In-The-Know and Open Minded.

Associates also shared in the surveys that Ensemble’s organizational strengths include:

Open-mindedness: Associates feel encouraged to share different points of view.

Associates feel encouraged to share different points of view. Innovation: Associates feel encouraged to share new ideas.

Associates feel encouraged to share new ideas. Concerns: Associates believe their managers care about their concerns.

“Our top scores represent our commitment to fostering a people-first culture and we’re always trying to make it even better. We focus on making work fun, purpose-driven and rewarding for all so associates feel supported and connected, even in a virtual world,” said Shannon White, Ensemble’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our award-winning culture helps us attract and retain the best talent in the industry who also believe in our mission – redefining the possible in healthcare.”

Ensemble takes a multi-faceted approach to maintaining strong associate engagement and staying on the forefront of innovation by focusing on its five core principles:

People first, last and always : People are celebrated as the #1 asset at Ensemble and associate engagement is at the core of corporate decision-making. Recognition and reward programs exist at the enterprise, department and individual level; formal diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives occur monthly; and associate-led committees coordinate community fundraising and service activities throughout the year.

People are celebrated as the #1 asset at Ensemble and associate engagement is at the core of corporate decision-making. Recognition and reward programs exist at the enterprise, department and individual level; formal diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives occur monthly; and associate-led committees coordinate community fundraising and service activities throughout the year. The status quo isn’t good enough: Associates are encouraged to challenge the status quo and submit ideas to improve processes and products at all levels of the organization. Ensemble’s Innovation Center and annual investment of more than $30 million in research and development provide the necessary resources to help associates bring transformative solutions to life.

Associates are encouraged to challenge the status quo and submit ideas to improve processes and products at all levels of the organization. Ensemble’s Innovation Center and annual investment of more than $30 million in research and development provide the necessary resources to help associates bring transformative solutions to life. Developing you makes us better: To help associates become their personal and professional best, Ensemble offers an extensive virtual learning curriculum, formalized mentorship programs, career development resources, complementary membership to the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and resources to complete an industry certification, like HFMA Certified Revenue Cycle Representative, within their first six months of employment.

To help associates become their personal and professional best, Ensemble offers an extensive virtual learning curriculum, formalized mentorship programs, career development resources, complementary membership to the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and resources to complete an industry certification, like HFMA Certified Revenue Cycle Representative, within their first six months of employment. Your responsibilities go beyond your job description: Success at Ensemble is everyone’s job. From top to bottom, everyone has a voice, and everyone plays a part in the company’s collective success. Associates are expected to contribute through standard daily work and to keep their eyes open for improvement opportunities.

Success at Ensemble is everyone’s job. From top to bottom, everyone has a voice, and everyone plays a part in the company’s collective success. Associates are expected to contribute through standard daily work and to keep their eyes open for improvement opportunities. All for one and one for all: As its name suggests, Ensemble’s teams are encouraged to work in concert to achieve success as a group. Opinions and perspectives are solicited from all associates and executive leadership is engaged and accessible at all levels of the organization.

The Top Workplace recognition comes on the heels of several other recent accomplishments for Ensemble, including its selection as Beebe Healthcare’s and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare’s strategic revenue cycle partner, its partnership with Epic in the newly launched Epic Rev Cycle Partners program and its fourth year being ranked #1 in KLAS for end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing by healthcare executives. These accomplishments are a testament to Ensemble’s position as the leading revenue cycle managed services firm in the industry, underscoring its ability meet or exceed client expectations and enable healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care in their communities.



To search and apply for careers with Ensemble and join a Top Workplace, visit EnsembleHP.com/careers.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for more than 250 healthcare providers across the country. Through a combination of more than 10,000 certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and AI-infused decisioning, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology so they can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Great Place to Work® Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

Kendall Herold Ensemble Health Partners 704-765-3715 Kendall.Herold@ensemblehp.com