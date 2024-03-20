L.A. Roberts Partners with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Inspirational Book, "Against All Odds"

L.A. Roberts

ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces a collaboration with L.A. Roberts, who joins as a co-author for the highly anticipated book, "Against All Odds." This thrilling venture brings together L.A. Roberts and a distinguished group of authors alongside renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols.

Scheduled for release in the Summer of 2024, "Against All Odds” is poised to captivate readers with tales of resilience, showcasing stories of unwavering determination that transcend challenges and barriers.

L.A. Roberts is a dynamic force in the world of transformational speaking, with over a decade of experience as an International Best-Selling Author, Breakthrough Strategist, and Fintech Corporate Leader. As the Founder of I Inspire Global, L.A. empowers ordinary individuals with extraordinary stories to make a profound impact on the world.

With an impressive speaking resume that includes engagements at prestigious institutions such as the U.N., Harvard University, and TEDx, L.A. Roberts has garnered recognition for her exceptional contributions. In 2021, she was honored with an honorary doctorate degree from Trinity International University of Ambassadors and received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

As a radio personality on WDRB Media, Apple Radio, and other platforms, L.A. Roberts uses her show "From My Heart to Yours" to inspire audiences with her insights and wisdom. She has been recognized as one of the top 50 most influential women in business by V.I.P Global Magazine, further solidifying her impact in the industry.

In addition to her speaking engagements and radio appearances, L.A. Roberts hosts transformative events such as Sister Suite Talks and Relax, Release, and Breathe retreats across the country. Her interviews with leading publications like Global Woman Magazine and Voyage ATL showcase her commitment to sharing empowering stories with a global audience.

Connect with L.A. Roberts:

Website: www.LARobertsSpeaks.com

Email: Breakthrough@LARobertsSpeaks.com



SuccessBooks® is thrilled to welcome L.A. Roberts as a co-author of "Against All Odds.” Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, where the collective narratives of L.A. Roberts, Lisa Nichols, and an exceptional team of authors promise to inspire and uplift readers worldwide.