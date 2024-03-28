Antiobesity Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Antiobesity Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the antiobesity market size is predicted to reach $5.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.
The growth in the antiobesity market is due to the rising geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest antiobesity market share. Major players in the antiobesity market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
Antiobesity Market Segments
• By Drug Class: Peripherally acting anti obesity drugs, Centrally acting anti obesity drugs
• By Type: Prescription Drugs (Rx), OTC Drugs
• By Medication: Monotherapies, Polytherapies
• By Geography: The global antiobesity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The anti-obesity drugs refer to the medications that are used to lower or regulate weight of a patient. These drugs interfere with one of the body's basic functions, controlling weight, by affecting either appetite or calorie absorption. Dieting (a healthy diet and caloric restriction) and exercise continue to be the main therapeutic approaches for overweight and obese people.
