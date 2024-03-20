Shakera Brinson Teams Up with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Empowering Book, “Against All Odds”

Shakera Brinson

RICHLAND HILLS, TX, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce a compelling collaboration with Shakera Brinson who will be co-authoring the upcoming book, "Against All Odds”, alongside an outstanding team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

This captivating publication is set to inspire tales of courage and resilience, with "Against All Odds” scheduled for its debut in the Summer of 2024.

A woman of faith, a widowed mother of two, and a passionate advocate for women empowerment, Shakera Brinson produces content to help women identify who they are in Christ Jesus — focusing on healing, identity and purpose through spiritual and practical development.



As a former First Grade teacher, with a heart for service and a deep commitment to her calling, Shakera is dedicated to cultivating transformational experiences that equip women to live purposeful, joyful lives. Shakera has taken her teaching experience beyond the formal classroom to founding Faith Slayer University, a digital learning space for young women all around the world. She is confidently showing women that God can take your broken pieces and make you whole.



As life does, it brought many trials, tribulations, lessons and testimonies. Her faith continues to outweigh her fear and she remains obedient to God's call. She’s hosted countless women’s events, conferences and retreats; her voice reaches across various platforms and has been recognized in her local community and magazine.



As the founder of I AM SHAKERA TV, Shakera hosts a weekly podcast show Identify You providing real life experiences and wisdom to educate, empower, and inspire. You'll find that encouragement you need to be the best you possible.



Learn more at:

@IAMSHAKERATV on all social media platforms

Identify You Podcast on Apple, Google, and Spotify

www.iamshakeratv.com



SuccessBooks® is truly honored to welcome Shakera Brinson as a co-author of "Against All Odds” and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights she will bring to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of "Against All Odds” and prepare to be deeply inspired by the collective stories of Shakera Brinson, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.

