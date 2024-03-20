Hybrid Devices Market Demand, Growth Opportunities, Analysis by Top Key Players

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hybrid devices industry was valued at $30.06 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $151.88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increase in investments for hybrid devices solutions among countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, India, and Indonesia, which fuels growth of the market. Moreover, consumers in Asia-Pacific demand higher productivity and enhanced multimedia in their devices. Hence, hybrid devices are highly adopted by people of this region, owing to productivity and entertainment demands. One of the major growth propellers for hybrid devices in the region is the increasing number of internet users.

The global hybrid devices market is shaped by various factors, including the appeal of larger screens and enhanced processing speeds compared to traditional tablets, alongside the growing adoption of hybrid devices for enterprise mobility solutions. Additionally, the utilization of wireless display (WiDi) technology contributes to the market's evolution.

Despite these advancements, challenges such as the relatively higher price point compared to other computing devices and the bulkiness of some hybrid models hinder the market's growth potential.

The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The IT sector has flourished as the individuals are shifting towards the digital solutions. Moreover, the escalating demand for effective, user-friendly, agile, and scalable computing solutions and improved business mobility is creating a positive outlook for the market during pandemic. The rising adoption of the work-from-home model has led to the emerging need for computing devices for browsing, examining, and presenting files and data across organizations, which is contributing to the market growth.

Some of the key hybrid devices industry players profiled in the report include ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo, HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft, Dell Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Corporation, Acer Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, and LG Corporation. This study includes hybrid devices market share, trends, hybrid devices market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Hybrids have remained largely concentrated in the personal use and business sector, however, with the widespread awareness of these devices, various sectors such as IT & telecom, educational institutions, retail, healthcare, and government are increasingly adopting these devices. PC vendors around the world are progressively heading toward hybrid devices as these devices show immense growth potential. However, the technology and features vary from product to product.

Among the types of hybrid devices, the detachable segment exhibits the highest revenue growth, owing to transformation of devices into a lightweight tablet by making the keyboard separable from the device. However, convertibles are expected to grow at a relatively faster rate, owing to various modes that they offer for viewing as well as provision of battery space for extended battery life.

