Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,899 in the last 365 days.

Genece Health Announces New Performance Data to be Presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

DEL MAR, Calif., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genece Health, a molecular testing company focused on improving cancer screening for lung, breast, ovarian and other cancers, today announced that four abstracts demonstrating their deep-learning AI and liquid biopsy technology’s performance were selected for presentation at the upcoming 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA. This will be the first time performance data from the company will be shared publicly.

The abstracts will be available on the AACR website and poster presentation details can be found below.

Subject: Lung cancer test results show high sensitivity and specificity
     Title: A Novel Liquid Biopsy Lung Cancer Detection Method Using a Coverage and Fragment End Motif Machine Learning Analysis
     Session Title: Risk Prediction Modeling, Screening, Early Detection, and Preneoplastic and Tumor Markers
     Location: Poster Section 33 Board 3
     Abstract Number: 3448
     Date/Time: Monday April 8, 1:30PM to 5:00PM
     Presenting Author: Bryan Leatham

Subject: A powerful new Machine Learning approach to increase sensitivity
     Title: REFINE Method: Novel Strategy for Signal Enhancement
     Session Title: Artificial Intelligence and Machine/Deep Learning 3
     Location: Poster Section 36 Board 24
     Abstract Number: 4928
     Date/Time: Tuesday April 9, 9:00AM to 12:30PM
     Presenting Author: Michael Wang, PhD

Subject: Promising initial results in breast cancer for screening patients with dense breast tissue
     Title: Improving Cancer Screening Performance for Women with Dense Breast Tissue
     Session Title: Population-Based Screening
     Location: Poster Section 32 Board 13
     Abstract Number: 4796
     Date/Time: Tuesday April 9, 9:00AM to 12:30PM
     Presenting Author: Molly Smith

Subject: Robust performance even when cfDNA inputs decrease
     Title: Optimization of a Liquid Biopsy Assay to Accommodate Low cfDNA Samples and Increase Throughput
     Session Title: Advances in Genomic Sequencing Platforms, Methodologies, and Interpretation 1
     Location: Poster Section 14 Board 11
     Abstract Number: 323
     Date/Time: Sunday April 7, 1:30PM to 5:00PM
     Presenting Author: Michael Salmans, PhD

More information can be found on the AACR meeting website.

About Genece Health

Genece leverages a proprietary liquid biopsy and deep-learning AI technology for early cancer detection. The Company was founded in 2022 through a strategic partnership with GC Genome, the genomics arm of GC Corporation, a leading life sciences company in South Korea. Genece focuses on the acute need for targeted screening tools to support decision-making when a mass or lump is detected through imaging, empowering physicians to make informed decisions and improve care. The Company’s initial applications include high-mortality and women’s health cancers. For more information, visit genecehealth.com or follow Genece on Linkedin.

Investor Contact:

investors@genecehealth.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Genece Health Announces New Performance Data to be Presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more