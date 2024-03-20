Infinera to Showcase Advances in Optical Networking Solutions at OFC 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today that it will showcase key elements of its multiyear vision and strategy for connecting the world in the terabit era at OFC 2024, to be held March 26-28 in San Diego, California. Delivering the lowest cost and power per bit while dramatically increasing flexibility, Infinera solutions include groundbreaking innovations in coherent optics, the latest advances in networking technology, and a new suite of open automation tools to enable seamless and efficient multi-vendor operations.



In Booth 2825 in the Exhibit Hall, Infinera’s experts will answer questions and lead live demonstrations of Infinera’s high-performance, industry-leading open and operationally simplified solutions, including:

GX Series Open Networking Solutions – Key enhancements to the industry’s most flexible optical transport platform include integration of next-generation optical line system (OLS) functionality with Super C+L capabilities and the industry-leading 1.2T ICE7 optical engine, which reduces cost and power per bit up to 30% while providing nearly 35% more capacity per fiber compared to competitive solutions.

– Key enhancements to the industry’s most flexible optical transport platform include integration of next-generation optical line system (OLS) functionality with Super C+L capabilities and the industry-leading 1.2T ICE7 optical engine, which reduces cost and power per bit up to 30% while providing nearly 35% more capacity per fiber compared to competitive solutions. ICE-X 800G Intelligent Coherent Pluggables – Infinera’s newest pluggable module is the industry’s first multi-vendor-interoperable, multi-haul ZR/ZR+ coherent solution. The ICE-X 800G showcase will include an augmented reality tour of the technology, design elements, and key differentiators.

– Infinera’s newest pluggable module is the industry’s first multi-vendor-interoperable, multi-haul ZR/ZR+ coherent solution. The ICE-X 800G showcase will include an augmented reality tour of the technology, design elements, and key differentiators. ICE-X 400G Intelligent Coherent Pluggables – Infinera’s software-defined coherent pluggable modules increase network efficiency and enable new revenue-generating services while helping to streamline operations. Live demonstrations will include ICE-X 400G modules operating in a variety of host platforms including platforms from Arista Networks and DZS.

– Infinera’s software-defined coherent pluggable modules increase network efficiency and enable new revenue-generating services while helping to streamline operations. Live demonstrations will include ICE-X 400G modules operating in a variety of host platforms including platforms from Arista Networks and DZS. ICE-D High-speed Intra-Data Center Connectivity – Infinera’s line of U.S.-manufactured high-speed, highly integrated indium phosphide-based intra-data center optics is designed to help data center operators eliminate the bandwidth bottlenecks resulting from the deluge of bandwidth driven by AI applications while reducing power per bit by as much as 75%.

– Infinera’s line of U.S.-manufactured high-speed, highly integrated indium phosphide-based intra-data center optics is designed to help data center operators eliminate the bandwidth bottlenecks resulting from the deluge of bandwidth driven by AI applications while reducing power per bit by as much as 75%. Open Wave Network Automation – This easy-to-implement modular software solution improves network efficiency and streamlines operations across multi-vendor open optical networks, including enabling seamless management of coherent pluggable modules in third-party platforms.



In addition to the live demonstrations at Infinera’s booth, the GX Series and ICE-X 400G solutions will be highlighted at the OIF live and interactive multi-vendor demonstration.

Infinera industry experts will also speak on featured panels and in sessions throughout the conference. In addition to leading more than 20 sessions at the technical conference on a wide range of topics, Infinera’s executives will be featured in the following speaking sessions.

David Heard, Infinera’s CEO, will speak on the CEO Panel at the Optica Executive Forum on March 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Robert Maher, Infinera’s CTO, Optical Modules & Coherent Solutions, will speak on the panel on Status of Photonic-enabled Modules and Interconnects at the Optica Executive Forum on March 25 at 10:45 a.m.

Julia Larikova, Infinera’s VP of Product Management, will speak on the panel on Architecting the Network for the Terabit Era and in the Shadow of Shannon at the Expo Hall Theatre III on March 26 at 1:00 p.m.

Tim Doiron, Infinera’s VP of Solutions Marketing, will lead a panel on the State of the Industry at the Expo Hall Theatre I on March 26 at 10:45 a.m.

For more information on Infinera’s speaking sessions and panels, visit Infinera at OFC 2024.

