 Autonomix (NASDAQ: AMIX) to Present at the Benzinga Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024

Live webcast presentation on Wednesday, March 20th at 11:50 AM ET



THE WOODLANDS, TX, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, announced today that Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix will present at the Benzinga Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024 on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 11:50 AM ET.

Benzinga's Virtual Healthcare Summit is a virtual event where the brightest minds in healthcare, influential companies, analysts, and thought leaders converge to shape the future of health. Join the event for a dynamic exploration of the healthcare and biotech landscape, covering topics including AI, telemedicine, oncology, medical devices, healthcare M&A activity, and the latest start-ups.

To register for the event and access the Autonomix presentation, please visit the Benzinga Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024 event website .

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain, a condition that can cause debilitating pain and needs an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .