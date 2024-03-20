Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,872 in the last 365 days.

 Autonomix (NASDAQ: AMIX) to Present at the Benzinga Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024

Live webcast presentation on Wednesday, March 20th at 11:50 AM ET

THE WOODLANDS, TX, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, announced today that Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix will present at the Benzinga Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024 on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 11:50 AM ET.

Benzinga's Virtual Healthcare Summit is a virtual event where the brightest minds in healthcare, influential companies, analysts, and thought leaders converge to shape the future of health. Join the event for a dynamic exploration of the healthcare and biotech landscape, covering topics including AI, telemedicine, oncology, medical devices, healthcare M&A activity, and the latest start-ups.

To register for the event and access the Autonomix presentation, please visit the Benzinga Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024 event website.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain, a condition that can cause debilitating pain and needs an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
autonomix@jtcir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

 Autonomix (NASDAQ: AMIX) to Present at the Benzinga Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more