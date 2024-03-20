Dayforce Introduces Dayforce Discover

Discover the full potential of Dayforce at the renamed, flagship customer conference

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the new name of its annual customer conference: Dayforce Discover. Formerly Ceridian INSIGHTS, Dayforce Discover will center around the company’s brand promise to make work life better and ignite the power of the entire Dayforce community from November 11 to 14, 2024.



“This year, we became one united brand as Dayforce to amplify our promise to make work life better. By extending the brand to our annual customer conference, we want to inspire the Dayforce community to discover the significant impact they can have in their organizations,” said Eric Glass, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Dayforce, Inc. “The new Dayforce Discover will bring together our customers, partners, and industry thought leaders across many connected experiences to uncover ways to improve, change, optimize, and create quantifiable value.”

Today’s leaders are experiencing a complexity crisis marked by a new, boundless workforce that’s increasingly fluid, borderless, and always on. Dayforce Discover will provide a unique experience for attendees to engage with industry and product experts, learn about the latest HCM innovations, and see how the Dayforce platform is helping leaders shape the workforce of tomorrow with AI-enhanced innovation and streamlined HR technology.

Previous attendee, Faith Dolliver, SVP of Total Rewards & HR Systems, Alliant Insurance, shares: “I see this event as a strategic investment in my team, providing them with the opportunity to learn about the latest technology strategies that align with our business and workforce goals. By attending, we’re able to optimize our use of Dayforce and pioneer innovative solutions for our leaders, employees, and HR team members.”

Attendees will also benefit from a comprehensive program that builds on the legacy of Ceridian INSIGHTS, with a renewed focus on connecting, learning, and innovating together. The conference will continue to serve as a hub for sharing product innovations, conducting learning sessions on the Dayforce platform, and exploring the future of work.

Register for Dayforce Discover, taking place November 11 to 14, 2024 at the Wynn Las Vegas: www.dayforcediscover.com.

