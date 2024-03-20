CanStays Rental Alliance Conference Highlights Importance of Accessibility in Short-Term Rentals 

BANFF, Alberta, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to promote inclusivity and accessibility within Canada's vacation rental industry, the CanStays Rental Alliance Conference is proud to announce Lorraine Woodward, Co-Founder & CEO of Becoming rentABLE, as a keynote speaker at this year’s event held at the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.



The conference, dedicated to advancing Canada’s vacation rental sector, will tackle pressing issues including the vital need for accessible short-term rentals. Woodward's presentation will explore how these accommodations are essential for Canadians seeking medical treatment and for fostering a more inclusive tourism industry.

"Accessible short-term rentals offer more than just a place to stay; they provide a lifeline for individuals with disabilities requiring specialized care far from home, support mental health treatments, and accommodate caregivers," said Woodward. "These rentals are about dignity, independence, and equal opportunity for travel and healthcare access."

The economic and social benefits of accessible vacation rentals are significant, from reducing the financial burden on families needing accommodations near medical facilities to reaching into an untapped market that boosts local economies. The conference will delve into how accessible rentals can save money for the Canadian government by encouraging community integration, increasing employment opportunities, and potentially reducing long-term healthcare costs.

Catherine Ratcliffe, Chair of the CanStays Rental Alliance Conference, emphasized the conference's commitment to accessibility, stating, "One of the main focuses of the CanStays Conference is highlighting the need for awareness around Canadian public safety concerns, including providing accessible and inclusive accommodations and access to healthcare. CanStays is thrilled to have Lorraine Woodward present to our attendees the vital role that inclusive and accessible accommodations offer for Canada."

The CanStays Rental Alliance Conference invites property managers, owners, operators, and industry partners to join this pivotal discussion on the future of accessible tourism in Canada. Together, we can create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all, while strengthening the tourism industry and fostering a more vibrant society.

