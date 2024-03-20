DZS and Infinera to Demo Game-Changing ICE-X Coherent Pluggable Solutions for Mobile xHaul and Advanced Business Services at OFC

Integrated solution combines new DZS Saber 2200 with Infinera’s ICE-X 400G Intelligent Coherent Pluggable to deliver high density aggregation, high bandwidth, low latency services while slashing CapEx and OpEx costs

DALLAS, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions, and Infinera, a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions, today announced that the two companies are working together to bring game-changing new integrated ICE-X Coherent Pluggable solutions to market for mobile xHaul and ultra high-speed symmetrical business services from 25GE to 400GE. The solution, which will be on display at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) taking place in San Diego March 25 - 28, combines the recently introduced DZS Saber 2200 Coherent Ethernet Switch and Infinera’s innovative intelligent coherent pluggables to enable service providers to reap the benefits of XR Optics, which include reduced CapEx and OpEx; greater operational efficiencies; and improved network performance.

“This innovative solution combines the DZS Saber 2200’s ultra-compact long reach, low latency Layer 2 switching capabilities with Infinera’s Open XR optics-enabled solution to deliver a powerful optical transmission offering capable of supporting any deployment scenario,” said Miguel Alonso, . Chief Product Officer, DZS. “Now service providers, whether at a central office or new/existing cell site or enterprise location can deliver high density aggregation, high bandwidth, low latency front/mid/backhaul and ethernet business service connectivity, and critical network timing in a comprehensive solution. The combined solution allows service providers to capitalize on the benefits of XR-powered point-to-multi-point applications including the ability to improve switching efficiencies at centralized sites, reduce power consumption and carbon footprint, and reduce the number of aggregation sites and truck rolls.”

“Infinera is excited to partner with DZS on this innovative solution to address rapidly growing mobile xHaul applications,” said Ron Johnson, SVP and General Manager of Optical Subsystems and Global Engineering, Infinera. “The combined solution, leveraging Infinera’s leadership in open optical networking with DZS’ leadership in Layer 2 switching, provides an efficient and scalable networking solution enabling network operators to effectively meet the needs of their customers.”

The DZS Saber 2200 will operate as a leaf node leveraging Infinera’s ICE-X’s ability to support point-to-point or point-to-multi-point applications. The integrated solution enables service providers to cost-efficiently deliver 25GE, 50GE, 75GE, 100GE and 200GE enterprise-class services over current Passive Optical Networking (PON) infrastructure. The ability to transmit bi-directional high-speed services over a single fiber will also enable network operators to rapidly and cost-effectively expand their networks for 5G and beyond.

DZS/Infinera Integrated Offering Benefits:

High capacity, low latency comprehensive Layer 2 networking support enabling mobile front/mid/backhaul capabilities

Key Time Sensitive Networking features including Integrated Grand Master Timing

Supports enhanced common public radio interface eCPRI/CPRI transport capabilities via Radio Over Ethernet (ROE)

Advanced Flexible Ethernet (FlexE) support enables service providers to optimize bandwidth and improve network efficiencies

Supports point-to-multipoint applications over 100GE interfaces

Enables the ability to dramatically reduce the number of optical transceivers and aggregation sites, offering significant CapEx reductions

Enables service providers to maximize router efficiency, density, and simplicity, while aligning CapEx and actual bandwidth requirements

Seamlessly adapts to changing bandwidth demands and traffic patterns

NETCONF/YANG managed

Supports redundant, field-replaceable power units

The integrated solution will be on display in the Infinera booth # 2825 at OFC. The Saber 2200 can also be seen at DZS booth #1348 at OFC.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

