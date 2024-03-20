Submit Release
BriteCore to Host Webinar on Harnessing AI, Automation and Analytics

BriteCore, Datos Insights, and Loudoun Mutual Share Insights and Best Practices for P&C Insurers

San Mateo, CA, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a next-generation provider of cloud-native core administration solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers and MGAs today announced it is hosting a webinar at 2:00 p.m. EST on March 27, 2024 to share insights, best practices, and new approaches for improving the operations of P&C insurers through AI, Automation and Analytics. 

The webinar titled “Harnessing AI, Automation, and Analytics: Best Practices for P&C Insurers” features industry experts from Datos Insights, Loudoun Mutual Insurance Company, and BriteCore. With ongoing technology advances occurring across the insurance industry, the presenters plan to share market research into emerging investment areas and practical advice for P&C insurers seeking to specifically take advantage of generative AI, new process automation advances, and data analytics.

"We're excited to bring together leading voices in the industry to explore the transformative power of AI, automation, and analytics," said Amede Hungerford, Chief Marketing Officer of BriteCore. "This webinar will provide insurers with actionable insights into three trending areas of the ever-evolving landscape of insurance technology." 

The webinar is open to all insurance carriers, MGAs, and insurtech solution providers in the P&C insurance market. To reserve your spot and stay informed on the latest trends in insurance technology, register here. Associated market research materials and a webinar replay will also be available to all registrants.

About BriteCore

BriteCore delivers a cloud-native core insurance platform for P&C insurers that unlocks business growth, delivers greater productivity, and provides a modern customer experience. With the BriteCore Platform, insurers easily administer policies, manage billing and claims, rapidly configure new products, and access detailed reporting and analytics in an all-in-one core system, including agent and policyholder portals.

Trusted by over 90 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration solution enables mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to efficiently manage their insurance operations and effectively compete with the largest providers.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com.

About Datos Insights

Datos Insights delivers the most comprehensive and industry-specific data and advice to the companies trusted to protect and grow the world’s assets, and to the technology and service providers who support them. Staffed by experienced industry executives, researchers, and consultants, we support the world’s most progressive banks, insurers, investment firms, and technology companies through a mix of insights and advisory subscriptions, data services, custom projects and consulting, conferences, and executive councils.


Amede Hungerford
Britecore
925-997-0664
amede.hungerford@britecore.com

