Alimera Sciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ATLANTA, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera” or the “Company”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians, and partners concerned with retinal health, and maintaining better vision longer, today announced that, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and in connection with the appointments of (i) Mr. Todd Wood as President of U.S. Operations of the Company, (ii) Mr. Elliot Maltz as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and (iii) five non-executive employees, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Compensation Committee”) approved certain inducement grants under the Alimera Sciences, Inc. 2024 Equity Inducement Plan to each of Mr. Wood, Mr. Maltz, and the five other persons who were not previously an employee or non-employee director of the Company (collectively, the “Inducement Grants”).



The Compensation Committee approved granting on March 11, 2024, as an inducement material to each new employee’s employment, 125,000 restricted stock units and 125,000 performance-based restricted stock units to Mr. Wood; 75,000 restricted stock units and 75,000 performance-based restricted stock units to Mr. Maltz; and options to collectively purchase up to 24,500 shares of common stock of the Company to the five other new, non-executive employees. The stock options have an exercise price of $3.77 per share, which is equal to the closing price of a share of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on March 11, 2024.

The restricted stock unit awards and the stock option awards will vest over four years, with 25% of the award vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employment commencement date and 75% of the award vesting in equal installments over the following thirty-six (36) months, subject to continued employment with the Company through each applicable vesting date. One third (1/3) of the performance-based restricted stock unit awards will vest annually during a three-year performance period if either one of the pre-established annual revenue target or stock price target is satisfied during such performance year, subject to continued employment with the Company through the vesting dates.

Each Inducement Grant was awarded as an inducement material to the employee’s commencement of employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and each such Inducement Grant Each award is subject to the terms and conditions of the Alimera Sciences, Inc. 2024 Equity Inducement Plan and the grant agreements evidencing the awards.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

