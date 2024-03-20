Dr. Carol DeWalt Partners with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Inspirational Book, “Against All Odds”.

Dr. Carol DeWalt

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces its partnership with Dr. Carol DeWalt, a distinguished Neonatologist, as she joins forces to co-author the upcoming inspirational book, “Against All Odds”, alongside a stellar team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.



“Against All Odds” promises to provide a truly transformative reading adventure, encouraging readers to embrace resilience and conquer adversity. Stay tuned for the release of this inspirational read set to launch in the Summer of 2024.



Dr. Carol DeWalt brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this collaboration. As a board-certified Neonatologist with a stellar academic background from esteemed institutions such as Stanford University and UCLA, Dr. DeWalt has dedicated her career to improving infant health and empowering parents through education.



During her career Dr. DeWalt focused her research on mitochondrial metabolism and cellular damage in the realm of advancing neonatal care. Through her practice and educational initiatives, she has impacted the lives of countless families, advocating for breastfeeding and practices that optimize infant outcomes.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Dr. DeWalt is deeply committed to community engagement and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. She envisions reaching 7 million expectant parents by 2033, spreading her message of compassionate care and empowerment on a global scale.



