Constellium Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

PARIS, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report. This report highlights Constellium's steadfast dedication to shaping a sustainable and circular future, showcasing the company's initiatives in various areas of sustainability.



“Constellium has continued to make strides in its sustainability journey, despite a challenging environment and the continued impact of the energy crisis in Europe”, said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. “Our 2023 safety results remain among the best in any industry, and we are making good progress on our diversity and inclusion target to increase the representation of women in our Company. While our greenhouse gas emissions intensity performance in 2023 was behind our expectations, we remain on track to achieve our targets by 2030 with many initiatives underway to improve energy efficiency, decarbonize our operations, and develop sustainable, light, and recyclable products. We use more and more recycled metal, which also contributes to our decarbonization efforts.”

Constellium’s commitment to sustainability has consistently received recognition from third-party organizations, including a Platinum rating from Ecovadis, placing us in the top 1% of 100,000 companies assessed worldwide, an AA rating from MSCI, and a B rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for Climate Change.

The report details Constellium’s sustainability performance in 2023, including:

Safety : We delivered best-in-class safety performance in 2023, with a recordable case rate of 1.95 per million hours worked vs. a target of 1.5 in 2025, a slight increase vs. our 2022 results of 1.85. Seven of our sites reached milestones of more than 1 million hours worked without a recordable case.



: We delivered best-in-class safety performance in 2023, with a recordable case rate of 1.95 per million hours worked vs. a target of 1.5 in 2025, a slight increase vs. our 2022 results of 1.85. Seven of our sites reached milestones of more than 1 million hours worked without a recordable case. Gender diversity: We continued to make good progress towards our 2025 target to increase the percentage of women in professional and management roles to 25%, with 24% of our professional and management roles held by women in 2023. This compares to 22% in 2022, and a baseline of 21% in 2021. Constellium’s commitment to promote a diverse and inclusive work environment was recognized by its inclusion in Forbes World's Top Companies for Women list in 2023.



We continued to make good progress towards our 2025 target to increase the percentage of women in professional and management roles to 25%, with 24% of our professional and management roles held by women in 2023. This compares to 22% in 2022, and a baseline of 21% in 2021. Constellium’s commitment to promote a diverse and inclusive work environment was recognized by its inclusion in Forbes World's Top Companies for Women list in 2023. Recycling : In 2023, 42% of our aluminium input came from recycled sources vs. 41% in 2022. As we continue to increase our recycling capacity, including a new recycling center in our facility in Neuf-Brisach, France which we expect to start operating in the second half of 2024, we are on track to achieve our target of 50% recycled input by 2030.



: In 2023, 42% of our aluminium input came from recycled sources vs. 41% in 2022. As we continue to increase our recycling capacity, including a new recycling center in our facility in Neuf-Brisach, France which we expect to start operating in the second half of 2024, we are on track to achieve our target of 50% recycled input by 2030. Climate change: In 2023, our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity increased despite an improvement in energy efficiency. This increase is mostly due to changes in electricity grid mixes and the increased footprint of imported primary metal purchased by our European operations, which are both a consequence of the ongoing metal and energy crises. Our GHG emissions intensity remains among the best in the industry, and we remain confident we can reach our 30% reduction targets in 2030. Despite this challenging environment, we continue our actions and initiatives to play our part in the fight against climate change, including participating in industry-wide initiatives such as the First Movers Coalition, and leveraging innovative technologies and the potential use of clean hydrogen for the zero carbon casthouse of the future.



In 2023, our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity increased despite an improvement in energy efficiency. This increase is mostly due to changes in electricity grid mixes and the increased footprint of imported primary metal purchased by our European operations, which are both a consequence of the ongoing metal and energy crises. Our GHG emissions intensity remains among the best in the industry, and we remain confident we can reach our 30% reduction targets in 2030. Despite this challenging environment, we continue our actions and initiatives to play our part in the fight against climate change, including participating in industry-wide initiatives such as the First Movers Coalition, and leveraging innovative technologies and the potential use of clean hydrogen for the zero carbon casthouse of the future. Community engagement: Constellium is strengthening its support for communities through the ConstelliumCARES Fund, launched in 2023. This philanthropy fund aims to finance local, regional, and global projects with up to €1 million every year, contributing to the well-being and mutual development of our communities.



Constellium’s 2023 Sustainability Report details the company's initiatives and results and is organized and presented in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards. Constellium’s non-financial performance statement included in the report was verified by an independent third party*.

The full Constellium 2023 Sustainability Report is available for download on the company's website at: https://www.constellium.com/sustainability/policies-reports-and-certifications

* The verification assured our compliance with the provisions of the French Commercial Code (article R. 225-105), along with the fairness of the information provided in our statement, such as key performance indicators and measures taken to address risks.

