Explosive detector market poised for substantial growth, projected $11.10 Billion by 2027, with a robust CAGR of 8.2%.

Explosive Detector Market

Explosive Detector Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Rise in the adoption of portable and handheld explosive detector with multitasking features is expected to drive the explosive detector market trend.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explosive Detector Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, Technology and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The global explosive detector market size was valued at $5.97 Billion in 2019 and to reach $11.10 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

As the number of applications of outdoor explosive detectors is increasing, portability of devices becomes more important. Fortunately, computer and battery advancements have allowed handheld explosive detectors to offer more functionality that was once reserved for bulk explosive detectors. To accommodate varying environmental conditions, handheld explosive detectors also come with the screen glare reduction and ergonomics of the handle and controls. Therefore, the benefits of handheld explosive detectors has increased its demand in the market.

Factors such as increase in the number of terrorist activities and government regulations are expected to boost the adoption of explosive detector in these end-user sectors in the near future. Presently, the global market is driven by the aviation end-user segment, owing to the high demand for security. However, the public places segment offers lucrative opportunities for stakeholders on account of heavy investments in security by various government funding in these sectors.

As per the analysis, COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted much on the explosive detector market owing to rise in demand for security as terror activities have increased worldwide. Further, public places, high alert zones and such other critical areas & premises always maintain a steady demand over the period.

Competitive Analysis:

The explosive detector industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the explosive detector market include,

● WESTMINSTER INTERNATIONAL LTD.,

● OSI SYSTEMS,

● Analogic Corporation,

● Chemring Group PLC,

● L-3 TECHNOLOGIES, INC,

● NUCTECH CO. LTD.,

● COBHAM PLC,

● NOVO DR LTD.,

● FLIR SYSTEMS, INC,

● SMITHS GROUP PLC

Top Impacting Factors:

The significant factors impacting the growth of the global explosive detector market include increase in terrorist activities across the globe, government regulation for greater and effective security checking, especially at critical establishments such as airports and railway stations, are the factors that drive the explosive detector market growth. Whereas, improvised explosives and risk of failure of the device in public safety hampers the market growth. Whereas, strict government regulations for safety measure at sensitive places is expected to create lucrative opportunity for the explosive detector market growth.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

● This study comprises analytical depiction of the global explosive detector market size along with the current explosive detector trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

● The overall explosive detector analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

● The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

● The current explosive detector market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

● Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the explosive detector.

