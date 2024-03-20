Packaging Market Size, In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth Projected to Reach $25.61 Billion by 2027

Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

With rapid growth in the packaging market, specifically fan out wafer level packaging, along with increase in demand for smartphone and devices and Internet of Things (IoT).” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Packaging Market For Compound Semiconductor By Packaging Platform (Flip Chip, Embedded Die, Fan-In WLP, and Fan-Out WLP), Application (CS Power Electronics, CS RF/Microwave, CS Photonics, CS Sensing, and CS Quantum), and End User (Digital Economy, Industrial and Energy & Power, Defense/Security, Transport, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, and Space): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The global packaging market size for compound semiconductor was valued at $11.63 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $25.61 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The packaging market for compound semiconductor is currently in its growth stage and is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to the high investment in R&D activities by market players and focus of society toward Internet of Things (IoT). Other factors that drive the market growth include increase in demand for automobile & electronics and development of smart cities.

Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, require compound semiconductors to achieve full commercialization. The UK has a rich heritage of microprocessor design, with companies such as ARM and Imagination Technologies and new start-up companies designing AI processors, such as Bristol-based GraphCore, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for its market growth globally.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the dominant country in terms of number of manufacturers and consumers. In 2019, China’s reduced supply chain operations significantly impacted on companies across the globe and disrupted the electronics value chain. This created new opportunities for industries in other regions to garner high number of consumers.

Moreover, the outbreak of corona virus constrained governments across the globe to force lockdown initiatives, which reduced the sales and production revenue which in turn disrupted the worldwide economy at a significant extent. Moreover, industries such as manufacturing and construction across the globe have witnessed shortage of labors and various hardware components from supplier side.

Competitive Analysis:

The packaging industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the packaging market include,

➡️ AMKOR TECHNOLOGY,

➡️ Tokyo Electron Limited,

➡️ FUJITSU LIMITED,

➡️ TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED,

➡️ KLA Corporation,

➡️ TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED,

➡️ Deca Technologies Inc.,

➡️ Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech Co.,

➡️ Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.,

➡️ Qorvo

Top Impacting Factors:

The most prominent factors that drive the packaging market growth for compound semiconductor are increase in demand for miniaturization of devices, improved system performance and optimization of compound semiconductor packaging and emerging trends toward compound semiconductor wafers in automotive industry.

However, high cost of compound semiconductor packaging is hampering its adoption acts as the major barrier for early adoption. Furthermore, emerging usage of compound semiconductors in smart technologies and emerging trends of fan-out wafer level packaging are the factors anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the compound semiconductor packaging market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

➡️ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global packaging market size for compound semiconductor along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

➡️ The overall packaging market analysis for compound semiconductor is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

➡️ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

➡️ The current packaging market forecast for compound semiconductor is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

➡️ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the packaging market share for compound semiconductor of key vendors.

