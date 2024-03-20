Novolyze Selected by Sigma for Strategic Food Safety & Quality Initiative
Leading Food Manufacturer Leverages Digitalization for Competitive Advantage
We are thrilled to partner with Sigma in their pursuit of continuous improvement in food safety and quality”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novolyze, a leading provider of cloud-based food safety and quality digitalization technology and solutions, today announced that Sigma, a leading multinational food company, has selected Novolyze's complete portfolio of FSQ Solutions for their strategic Food Safety and Quality initiative.
— Karim-Franck Khinouche, Novolyze CEO
Sigma's commitment to excellence in food safety and quality aligns perfectly with Novolyze's mission to empower the food industry to achieve the highest standards. This partnership will leverage Novolyze's industry-leading platform to help Sigma achieve their ambitious goals.
"At Sigma, we are committed to providing consumers with the highest quality and safest food products possible," said Jorge Montero, Global Food Safety Manager at Sigma. "Our partnership with Novolyze aligns perfectly with our 2025 digital transformation goals, specifically in the area of Food Safety. Novolyze's FSQ Solutions will empower us to further strengthen our culture of food safety, achieve even greater efficiency, and ultimately deliver on our promise of bringing 'favorite foods to love' to communities everywhere, while remaining true to our commitment to sustainability."
"We are thrilled to partner with Sigma in their pursuit of continuous improvement in food safety and quality," said Karim Franck-Khinouche, Founder and CEO of Novolyze. "Our comprehensive FSQ Solutions will provide them with the tools and insights they need to ensure every product meets the highest standards while optimizing efficiency and sustainability."
Sigma's Commitment to Food Safety and Quality
Sigma's Quality and Food Safety initiative reflects their unwavering commitment to producing safe, high-quality products that meet and exceed customer and consumer expectations. Their core principles, outlined in their Quality and Food Safety Policy, prioritize:
● Building a strong culture of food safety and quality throughout the entire value chain.
● Fostering compliance and attention to detail at all levels.
● Continuously improving quality, legality, and authenticity standards.
● Empowering partners to actively participate in risk detection and prevention.
Novolyze's FSQ Solutions will be implemented globally beginning in the United States, Europe, and Mexico in 2024. The comprehensive platform will:
● Enhance food safety compliance through digitalization of processes and procedures.
● Improve data collection and analysis for informed decision-making.
● Streamline communication and collaboration across the organization.
● Optimize resource allocation and drive efficiency gains.
By partnering with Novolyze, Sigma takes a significant step forward in their journey to become a recognized leader in food safety and quality, ultimately delivering on their promise of providing the best possible products to their customers.
About Novolyze:
Founded in 2012, Novolyze enables the world’s largest food production companies to reduce over-processing and increase efficiencies by digitalizing food safety and quality processes. Its patented solutions offer a holistic view of environmental monitoring, process control, sanitation, and other food safety and quality processes that can benefit from smart monitoring and traceability. In addition to optimizing operations, Novolyze solutions can help companies with sustainability initiatives, by providing a roadmap for decreasing energy and water use, thereby shrinking a company’s carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.novolyze.com or follow the company on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.
About Sigma
Sigma is a leading multinational food company operating in 18 countries throughout North and South America and Europe. They produce, commercialize, and distribute quality branded foods, including packaged meats, cheese, yogurts, plant-based and other refrigerated and frozen foods. Sigma is dedicated to providing consumers with delicious and nutritious food products, while upholding the highest standards of quality and sustainability.
###
Kenneth Klapproth
Novolyze
+1 508-422-6623
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn