Urinary Drainage Bags Market Updates : is Predicted to Attain USD 2 Billion by 2031

Urinary Drainage Bags Market

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

• By end user, hospitals & clinics segment held largest market share in 2021 however, others segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global urinary drainage bags market generated $1.4 billion in 2021, and is expected to generate $2.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of drivers and opportunities, key segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. This report provides an extensive analysis for market players, investors, stakeholders, and startups to help them take the next steps for gaining competitive edge and achieving the lead position.

𝑹𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑪𝒐𝒑𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17529

The research offers a comprehensive breakdown of the global urinary drainage bags market, focusing on product, usage, end user, and region for detailed segmentation. It delves into these segments and their subcategories to identify the most lucrative and rapidly growing segments for startups, major players, and investors. The report provides market size and forecasts for each segment and its subcategories to guide growth strategies.

Regarding product, the leg bags segment emerged as the dominant player in 2021, capturing over half of the market share, and is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. Additionally, the report assesses the large bags segment.

In terms of usage, the disposable segment claimed the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global urinary drainage bags market, and is forecasted to sustain its dominance in revenue generation over the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report also examines the reusable segment.

𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑷𝒖𝒓𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒓𝒚- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17978

In terms of end users, the hospitals and clinics segment emerged as the primary contributor to the market in 2021, commanding over half of the market share and projected to continue leading in revenue by 2031. The report also scrutinizes the "others" segment.

Regarding regional analysis, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global urinary drainage bags market and is anticipated to sustain its dominance through 2031. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to exhibit the most rapid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. The research also examines other regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global urinary drainage bags market

Amsino International, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Coloplast A/S

Cardinal Health Inc.

Flexicare Ltd.

Convatec Group Plc.

McKesson Corporation

Manfred Sauer GmbH

Teleflex Inc.

𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒚-

𝑺𝒌𝒊𝒏 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/skin-cancer-treatment-market-A17526

𝑩𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝑴𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bovine-mastitis-market-A17539