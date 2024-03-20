COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A Night to Remember: Celebrate the Spirit of Dedication and Transformation

1st Choice Family Services is thrilled to announce the "Pioneers of Possibility" event, a remarkable celebration dedicated to honoring the remarkable camaraderie among Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) and their transformative impact on the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities. This event will take place on March 30th and promises to be an unforgettable evening of gratitude and recognition.

Event Overview:

The "Pioneers of Possibility" event promises a day filled with appreciation, recognition, and unity.

Event Itinerary:

Photo Shoot: From 1 pm to 4 pm, join us at Richlooks Studios, located at 33 N. 3rd St. STE 530, Columbus, Ohio, to capture the essence and unity of our DSPs.

Appreciation Dinner: Following the photo shoot, from 5 pm to 7 pm, indulge in an exquisite appreciation dinner at The Kitchen, 231 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43215, celebrating the day's achievements with fine dining.

Spotlighting Esteemed Guests:

The event will feature distinguished guests of honor, including motivational speaker and former NFL player Shawn Harper, along with special guest Ramel “Blackchild” Gill from The Inc. record label, an accomplished national recording artist and actor. Also joining us are Gerron Chapman, an extraordinarily talented blind music producer, Damin Borderave, a blind artist and entrepreneur from Los Angeles, and Terry Sigers, known professionally as CityNews, the esteemed Program Director at iHeartRadio in Columbus, Ohio. Their presence, alongside Malia Fox-Flowers from Icon World Studios and Arthur Grice from Links, not Chains, emphasizes the broad support for Direct Support Professionals and our mission.

Exciting Partnership Announcement:

Malia Fox-Flowers of Icon World Studios announces a collaborative partnership with 1st Choice Family Services, aimed at providing creative support and therapeutic opportunities to individuals with developmental disabilities. This initiative perfectly aligns with the vision of both organizations, opening new pathways for expression and inclusion.

Leadership and Vision:

CEO Aonist Coles and CFO Shastri Coles, alongside Angel Penson, Media Relations at 1st Choice Family Services, will be present to celebrate. Angel Penson shares, "The 'Pioneers of Possibility' event is not just a celebration but a recognition of the vital impact our DSPs make every day. It's an opportunity to showcase our dedication to empowering individuals to live their best lives and to inspire others to contribute to this rewarding field."

An Invitation to Celebrate and Inspire:

This event promises to be an unforgettable acknowledgment of the DSPs' crucial role in enhancing lives. It’s a chance for the community to witness the incredible difference dedication, teamwork, and compassion can make.

About 1st Choice Family Services:

1st Choice Family Services Committed to helping people with developmental disabilities live their best lives, 1st Choice Family Services leads with compassion and innovation, supported by a dedicated team of Direct Support Professionals.

For more information about 1st Choice Family Services and our mission, please visit our website at https://www.1stchoicefamilyservices.org

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/1stchoicefamilyservices

For more information on the "Pioneers of Possibility" event and how you can be part of this meaningful celebration, please contact:

Angel Penson, Media Relations

1st Choice Family Services

Email: info@1stcfs.org

Phone: +1 (424) 441-9290/ 614 321 2430