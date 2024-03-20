Neurointerventional Devices Market Surges as Innovations Drive Advances in Minimally Invasive Treatments

Neurointerventional Devices Market 2024 - 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in prevalence of neurological disorders, growing awareness among population regarding neurological disorders, and rise in demand for minimal invasive procedures leads to the growth of neurointerventional devices market. "According to the report, the global neurointerventional devices market industry generated $2.54 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $5.26 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032."

The growth of the neurointerventional devices market is fueled by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and the rising awareness of neurological disorders among the general population. However, high cost of neurointerventional devices is projected to impede the market growth in upcoming years. Moreover, technological advancements in neurointerventional devices presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Factors that drive the growth of neurointerventional devices market size include, surge in incidence of neurological disorders, technological advancement in minimally invasive procedures, and growing awareness among the patients and general population regarding the symptoms and risk factors of neurological disorders. Neurological disorders, including stroke, brain aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), are becoming more common globally. Rise in prevalence of neurological disorders can be attributed to various factors such as aging populations and lifestyle changes. The National Library of Medicine in 2023 reported that around 256 million population were diagnosed with cerebral aneurysms, globally. The overall mortality due to aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) is considered to be 0.4% to 0.6% of all-cause deaths, with an approximate 20% mortality and an additional 30% to 40% morbidity in patients with known rupture.

Neurointerventional Devices Market driving factors:

Moreover, there is a growing trend towards the adoption of minimally invasive procedures over traditional surgical interventions. Minimally invasive neurointerventional techniques offer advantages such as reduced recovery times, shorter hospital stays, and lower risk of complications, driving their increasing utilization and contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure and investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, are also propelling the growth of the neurointerventional devices market. As healthcare systems aim to improve access to advanced medical technologies and enhance patient care, the demand for neurointerventional devices is expected to continue to increase.

Overall, the combination of increasing disease prevalence, technological advancements, preference for minimally invasive procedures, and healthcare infrastructure development are significant driving factors shaping the growth trajectory of the neurointerventional devices market.

Key Market Segments:

Key segments in the Neurointerventional Devices Market typically include:

Device Type:

Embolization Devices

Neurovascular Stents

Carotid Stents

Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices

Flow Diversion Devices

Thrombectomy Devices

Microcatheters

Balloon Systems

Neurovascular Guidewires

Others

Application:

Cerebral Aneurysms

Ischemic Strokes

Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs)

Embolization

Others

End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Regional Growth Analysis:

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global neurointerventional devices market market revenue, This can be attributed to technological advancements in the healthcare sector, increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures, a growing elderly population, and the strong presence of key market players in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecasted period owing to the rise in medical tourism and an increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders.

Leading Market Players: –

Johnson & Johnson

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd

Integer Holdings Corporation

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Balt Group

Stryker Corporation.

Penumbra, Inc

Cook Group Inc

