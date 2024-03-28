Coffee Machines Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Coffee Machines Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The coffee machines market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Coffee Machines Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the coffee machines market size is predicted to reach $14.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the coffee machines market is due to the growing popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee in restaurants, and office cafeterias. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest coffee machines market share. Major players in the coffee machines market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker India Private Limited, AB Electrolux.

Coffee Machines Market Segments

•By Type: Filter Coffee Machines, Pod/Capsule Coffee Machines, Traditional Espresso Machines, Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machines

•By Product: Drip Filter, Capsule, Espresso, Bean-to-Cup

•By End-User: Household, Commercial

•By Geography: The global coffee machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Coffee machines are small electrical machines used for coffee making. They are used in hotels, restaurants, cafes, and offices.

The main types of coffee machines are filter coffee machines, pod/capsule coffee machines, traditional espresso machines, and bean-to-cup coffee machines. Filter coffee machines allow a person to make a large amount of filter coffee with features like timer-controlled brewing, alarm clock, and others. Further, the type of products used are drip filters, capsules, espresso, and bean-to-cup, and are used for household and commercial purposes.

