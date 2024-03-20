DETROIT VA MEDICAL CENTER ENDOSCOPY GRANTED RECOGNITION BY LEADING GASTROINTESTINAL MEDICAL SOCIETY
The facility is one of more than 600 endoscopy units to be granted the recognition since 2009.
The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), a leading gastrointestinal medical society, has recently granted a three-year recognition for quality and safety to the John D. Dingell Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Detroit, Michigan, as part of its program specifically dedicated to promoting quality in endoscopy in all settings where it is practiced. John D. Dingell VA Medical Center Endoscopy Unit is one of more than 600 endoscopy units to be granted the recognition since 2009. The ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program honors endoscopy units that have demonstrated a commitment to patient safety and quality in endoscopy as evidenced by meeting the program's rigorous criteria, which includes following the ASGE guidelines on privileging, quality assurance, endoscope reprocessing, CDC infection control guidelines and ensuring endoscopy staff competency.
— Joe Elmunzer, MD, chair, ASGE Quality Assurance in Endoscopy Committee
“We are honored to be recognized by ASGE for our efforts to enhance quality and safety in our endoscopy unit,” said Dr. Fadi Antaki, section chief for Gastroenterology at the John D. Dingell Veterans Affairs Medical Center. “Through ongoing education and continued compliance with the ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program requirements, we demonstrate our dedication to the delivery of high-quality patient care.”
To be recognized by ASGE, a unit, through a peer-reviewed application process, must attest to the continued competence of all staff relative to their roles, demonstrate the adoption of unit policies specific to ongoing assessment of performance relative to key quality indicators, and attest that the unit has established infrastructure and personnel dedicated to infection control and prevention. The program is applicable to all settings where endoscopy is practiced, including office-based endoscopy units, hospital-based endoscopy units, and stand-alone ambulatory surgery centers.
An important component of the program is an educational course entitled, “Improving Quality and Safety in Your Endoscopy Unit,” that thoroughly reviews related guidelines. Upon completion of the program, successful applicants are awarded honoree status in the ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program and receive the ASGE Certificate of Recognition of Quality in Endoscopy. The certificate is granted for a three-year renewable period. For a full list of program benefits, log on to www.asge.org.
“We are proud to acknowledge these endoscopy units through our Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program for their commitment to promoting the highest standards of quality and safety,” said Joe Elmunzer, MD, chair, ASGE Quality Assurance in Endoscopy Committee. “By ensuring infection control principles are adhered to, continually assessing the competency of staff, and monitoring patient satisfaction, ASGE honoree units contribute to the public’s confidence in endoscopy, a life-saving technology.”
