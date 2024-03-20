$39.93+ Bn Over The Counter (OTC) Test Market to Grow at 1.7% CAGR Globally, by 2030

North America's Healthcare Growth: Factors Driving Revenue Surge” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the Over-The-Counter (OTC) test market has witnessed a remarkable surge, fueled by a combination of factors ranging from technological advancements to shifting consumer preferences. According to a comprehensive report by Allied Market Research, the global OTC test market has exhibited phenomenal growth, generating $13.49 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach an impressive $39.93 billion by 2030, boasting a robust CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2030. This exponential growth trajectory underscores the increasing demand for convenient, accessible diagnostic solutions worldwide.

Key Market Players

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Abingdon Health PLC

3. AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

4. Acon Laboratories Inc.

5. B. Braun Melsungen AG

6. Becton Dickinson and Company

7. Clip Health

8. Dario Health Corp

9. Ellume Health Ltd

10. Eurofins Scientific Group

11. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

12. Lia Diagnostics Inc

13. Lifescan IP Holdings, LLC

14. Lucira Health, Inc

15. Now Diagnostics Inc

16. Orasure Technologies Inc

17. PHC Holdings Corporation

18. Quidel Corporation

19. SD Biosensor Inc.

20. Sinocare Inc.

One of the primary drivers propelling the expansion of the OTC test market is the escalating prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. As health concerns continue to mount globally, there's a growing emphasis on early detection and proactive management of medical conditions. Consequently, consumers are increasingly turning to OTC diagnostic tests as a convenient means of monitoring their health status from the comfort of their homes. This paradigm shift towards preventive healthcare has paved the way for a burgeoning market landscape characterized by a diverse array of diagnostic offerings catering to various ailments.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a catalyst for the rapid evolution of the OTC test market. With healthcare systems under strain and the need for decentralized testing solutions becoming more apparent, there has been a notable uptick in the development and adoption of advanced at-home testing products. Regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have expedited the approval process for OTC and point-of-care (POC) testing, enabling the swift rollout of innovative diagnostic solutions like the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag self-test and the Quidel QuickVue at-home OTC COVID-19 test. These products have not only facilitated widespread screening and detection efforts but have also empowered individuals to take proactive measures to safeguard their health and well-being.

Furthermore, the rise in demand for point-of-care testing, coupled with an aging population, has significantly contributed to the market growth. The convenience and accessibility offered by OTC test products make them particularly well-suited for addressing the healthcare needs of elderly individuals who may require regular monitoring for chronic conditions. With a substantial portion of the global population entering old age, the demand for OTC diagnostic tests is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years.

Regionally, North America has emerged as a key market player, owing to factors such as the high prevalence of chronic diseases, robust regulatory framework, and presence of leading industry players. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030, fueled by the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, expanding geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditures, and growing adoption of OTC test products across diverse demographics.

The Over-The-Counter test market presents a compelling landscape characterized by unprecedented growth opportunities and transformative innovations. As healthcare systems continue to evolve and consumer preferences shift towards personalized, accessible diagnostic solutions, the OTC test market is poised to redefine the future of healthcare delivery worldwide. By harnessing the power of technology, innovation, and strategic partnerships, industry stakeholders can navigate this dynamic landscape and unlock the full potential of OTC diagnostic solutions to improve patient outcomes and enhance overall healthcare accessibility and affordability.

