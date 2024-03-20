Aterian Announces Reverse Stock Split

Expected to Start Trading on a Split-adjusted Basis Beginning March 22, 2024

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) has announced a 1-for-12 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective with the market opening on Friday, March 22, 2024.



This move is aimed at meeting Nasdaq's continued listing standards, specifically to increase the per share price above the minimum $1.00 threshold required by Nasdaq.

The reverse split was authorized by the Company's shareholders on August 11, 2023, granting the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") the power to determine the timing and ratio of the split. The Board has now decided on the 1-for-12 ratio and will amend the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to reflect this change. Consequently, every twelve shares of issued common stock will be combined into one share of common stock.

The reverse split will result in a new CUSIP number (02156U200) for the Company's common stock, which are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis from March 22, 2024. The number of outstanding common stock will decrease, and the par value of the common stock and the authorized shares of the Company will be unaffected.

No fractional shares will be issued, and shareholders holding fractional shares following the reverse split will receive a rounded up whole number of shares instead.

Adjustments will also be made to the Company's outstanding warrants, pre-funded warrants, and stock options. The number of shares into which these securities are convertible or exercisable will be adjusted in line with the reverse split, as will the exercise prices of these securities.

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands with top selling consumer products, in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon and Walmart in the U.S. and on its own direct to consumer websites.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to customer demand for our products in light of the current macroeconomic environment in the U.S. and globally; global shipping disruptions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to meet financial covenants with our lenders; our ability to create operating leverage and efficiency when integrating companies that we acquire or have acquired, including through the use of our team’s expertise, the economies of scale of our supply chain and automation driven by our platform; our ability to grow internationally and through the launch of products under our brands and the acquisition of additional brands; the impact of COVID-19, the war in the Ukraine, the rising tensions between China and Taiwan and other macroeconomic factors, including their impact on consumer demand, our cash flows, financial condition, forecasting and revenue growth rate; our supply chain including sourcing, manufacturing, warehousing and fulfillment; our ability to manage expenses, working capital and capital expenditures efficiently; our business model and our technology platform; the impact of intangible assets such as goodwill, and other impairments; disruptions to the Company's information technology systems, including but not limited to potential or actual security breaches of systems protecting consumer and employee information or other types of cybercrimes or cybersecurity attacks; our ability to disrupt the consumer products industry; our ability to maintain and grow market share in existing and new product categories; our ability to generate profitability and stockholder value; international tariffs and trade measures; inventory management, product liability claims, recalls or other safety and regulatory concerns; reliance on third party online marketplaces; seasonal and quarterly variations in our revenue and expenses; acquisitions of other companies and technologies and our ability to successfully integrate such companies and technologies with our business; our ability to continue to access debt and equity capital (including on terms advantageous to the Company) and the extent of our leverage; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact: Ilya Grozovsky Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp. Development Aterian, Inc. ilya@aterian.io 917-905-1699 aterian.io