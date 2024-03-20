Else Nutrition to Launch its Products in One of the Largest Independent Supermarket Operators in North America

The Retailer was Recently Ranked the Fifth Largest Private Company and Second Largest Supermarket Operator in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is proud to announce adding another major U.S. retailer to its distribution network, one of the largest supermarket operators in North America with more than 420 stores across the U.S. This major retailer will carry Else’s kids and toddler product lines, which are expected to hit the retailer’s shelves by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

The prestigious retailer was recently ranked the fifth largest private company and second largest supermarket operator in the U.S. by Forbes and was named the top U.S. grocery retailer in an influential grocery industry ranking released earlier this year. The San Antonio-based supermarket retailer, with annual sales of $43 billion, made history by becoming the first grocer to secure the number one spot three times in the national Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index.

“This is a major development for Else, placing our core products at one of the largest supermarket operators in North America—significantly expanding our U.S. footprint to reach millions of new potential customers,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, Else Nutrition CEO & Co-Founder. “We are proud to have been selected to collaborate with a retailer of such prominence, which we believe is further validation of the quality of our products and the market demand for a tasty and nutritious plant-based alternative to dairy-based products. We look forward to mirroring our success with other retailers and providing their customers with access to our wholesome, clean label products.”

As part of this collaboration, Else Nutrition will be listing a range of its innovative products including:

Toddler Organic

Toddler Omega

Kids Ready-to-Drink Chocolate Shakes

Kids Ready-to-Drink Vanilla Shakes

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to kids' nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and whole Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



