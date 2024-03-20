Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,909 in the last 365 days.

Vera Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

  • Presented positive 72-week data from the Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial, setting a new standard in IgAN with no loss of kidney function over the duration of treatment
  • Actively adding sites and enrolling pivotal Phase 3 ORIGIN 3 study of atacicept for the treatment of IgAN; topline data expected in 1H 2025
  • Completed $287.5 million financing, further strengthening the Company’s balance sheet and extending the Company’s expected cash runway through potential approval and commercial launch

BRISBANE, Calif., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunologic diseases, today reported its business highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

“Over the past year, we have strengthened the integrated data package for atacicept as a potentially disease-modifying treatment for patients with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) and rapidly advanced the pivotal Phase 3 ORIGIN 3 clinical trial, which is expected to support our BLA submission to the FDA next year,” said Marshall Fordyce, M.D., Founder and CEO of Vera Therapeutics. “We believe atacicept 72-week data from the Phase 2b ORIGIN trial are consistent with a profile of true disease modification. Our clinical successes to date, including the announcement of multiple positive data readouts from the Phase 2b ORIGIN trial of atacicept in patients with IgAN, as well as executing on the ORIGIN 3 study, have gained broad attention across the clinical landscape, and we have attracted several respected industry veterans to expand our team in support of our advancing pipeline.”

“The 72-week data we recently announced from the ORIGIN 2b study supports our belief that atacicept has the potential to provide IgAN patients with long-term disease modification, evidenced by deep reductions in pathogenic Gd-IgA1, hematuria, proteinuria and most importantly, with stable eGFR. In aggregate, this quartet of findings provides support for our previous hypothesis that atacicept has the potential to be a transformative advancement for IgAN patients and may become the cornerstone treatment for this disease. The ORIGIN 2b results also provide us with even greater confidence in the ongoing ORIGIN Phase 3 trial, which continues to be on track with regard to enrollment,” stated Robert Brenner, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Vera Therapeutics.

Key Fiscal Year 2023 and Recent Business Highlights

  • Presented positive 72-week data from ORIGIN Phase 2b trial of atacicept in IgAN that show consistent and sustained reductions in Gd-IgA1, hematuria, and UPCR, with stable eGFR over the duration of treatment
  • Actively adding sites and enrolling pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (ORIGIN 3) of atacicept for the treatment of IgAN since initiating enrollment in June 2023
  • Appointed industry veterans Robert M. Brenner, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and William D. Turner as Chief Development Officer
  • Completed $287.5M upsized public offering of its Class A common stock in February 2024 that further strengthened the balance sheet

Upcoming Milestones

  • Completion of Phase 3 full enrollment for primary endpoint estimated in the second half of 2024
  • Present 96-week data from ORIGIN Ph 2b clinical trial of atacicept in IgAN in the fourth quarter
  • Topline data from the pivotal ORIGIN 3 trial expected to be presented in the first half of 2025

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023
For the year ended December 31, 2023, the company reported a net loss of $96.0 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $2.25, compared to a net loss of $89.1 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $3.35, for the same period last year.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, net cash used in operating activities was $92.2 million, compared to $67.6 million for the same period last year.

Vera reported $160.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2023. Subsequent to December 31, 2023, the Company strengthened its balance sheet upon completing an upsized public offering of its Class A common stock with gross proceeds of approximately $287.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

About Vera
Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN, also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

About Atacicept
Atacicept is an investigational recombinant fusion protein that contains the soluble transmembrane activator and calcium-modulating cyclophilin ligand interactor (TACI) receptor that binds to the cytokines B-cell activating factor (BAFF) and A proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL). These cytokines are members of the tumor necrosis factor family that promote B-cell survival and autoantibody production associated with certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN and lupus nephritis. The Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of atacicept in IgAN met its primary endpoint and showed a statistically significant and sustained reduction in mean proteinuria versus baseline, as well as stabilized eGFR, at weeks 24, 36, and 72. Vera believes atacicept is positioned for best-in-class potential, targeting B cells and plasma cells to reduce autoantibodies and having been administered to more than 1,500 patients in clinical studies across different indications.

About MAU868
MAU868, a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody, has the potential to neutralize infection by blocking BKV virions from binding to host cells. BKV is a polyoma virus that can be reactivated in settings of immunosuppression, such as in kidney transplant. It is a leading cause of kidney transplant loss and transplant-associated morbidity; there are currently no approved treatments for BKV. Vera holds an exclusive worldwide license from Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer Inc., for the development and commercialization of MAU868 in all indications.

Forward-looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters, events or results that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, atacicept’s potential to be a transformational treatment for patients with IgAN and become a cornerstone treatment for IgAN, Vera’s plans to complete enrollment of its pivotal Phase 3 study in the second half of 2024, expectations regarding reporting 96-week data from the ORIGIN Phase 2b trial in 2024, Vera’s plans to receive and share topline data from the pivotal Phase 3 trial in the first half of 2025, Vera’s expectations to submit a BLA for atacicept for IgAN to the FDA in 2025, and Vera’s product candidates, strategy, and regulatory matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “potential,” “expect,” “plan,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, preliminary results may not be predictive of topline results, risks and uncertainties associated with Vera’s business in general, the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical events, and the other risks described in Vera’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Mari Purpura
LifeSci Advisors
mpurpura@lifesciadvisors.com

VERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 		 
   
  For the Year Ended
December 31,
 		 
    2023       2022    
                 
Operating expenses:                
Research and development $ 78,225     $ 68,993    
General and administrative   23,787       21,910    
        Total operating expenses   102,012       90,903    
Loss from operations   (102,012 )     (90,903 )  
Other income, net   6,023       1,848    
Provision for income taxes   (1 )     (1 )  
Net loss $ (95,990 )   $ (89,056 )  
Change in unrealized gain/loss on marketable securities   251       (224 )  
Comprehensive loss $ (95,739 )   $ (89,280 )  
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(2.25
)		  
$
(3.35
)		  
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to
common stockholders, basic and diluted		  
42,707,072		      
26,570,676		    
   


VERA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands) 		 
   
  December 31,
2023
   December 31,
2022
 		 
                 
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities $ 160,716     $ 114,653    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   11,307       11,045    
        Total current assets   172,023       125,698    
Operating lease right-of-use assets   2,949       5,173    
Non-marketable equity securities   11       58    
Other noncurrent assets   563       506    
        Total assets $ 175,546     $ 131,435    
                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable $ 11,118     $ 11,991    
Operating lease liabilities   2,436       2,645    
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   8,749       10,964    
       Total current liabilities   22,303       25,600    
Long-term debt   49,877       24,810    
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent   1,395       3,831    
Accrued and other noncurrent liabilities   286       286    
        Total liabilities   73,861       54,527    
Stockholders' equity                
Common stock   44       28    
Additional paid-in-capital   410,492       290,216    
Accumulated other comprehensive gain/loss   251       (224 )  
Accumulated deficit   (309,102 )     (213,112 )  
        Total stockholders' equity   101,685       76,908    
        Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 175,546     $ 131,435    

Primary Logo

You just read:

Vera Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more