Optimove Launches OptiCircle, a Community to Empower Customers in CRM Marketing

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, launched OptiCircle, a supportive community learning environment that will elevate its customers' CRM Marketing expertise, foster peer connections, and provide valuable learning resources. The new community was announced today at Optimove's annual user conference, Optimove Connect, in London.

OptiCircle empowers members to connect with other Optimove customers, facilitating idea exchange, shared learning, and access to exclusive content. This includes best practices, case studies, and interactive sessions curated and led by Optimove experts to enhance CRM Marketing proficiency. OptiCircle is open to Optimove customers at every experience level, ensuring a collaborative and enriching environment.

The announcement follows the November 2023 launch of Optimove Courses, an online curriculum of insight-packed video-first learning paths designed to empower Optimove clients to master and maximize the platform's CRM marketing capabilities.

"Our new customer community, OptiCircle, serves as the new collaboration hub for customers, enabling collaboration and optimization of Optimove's Customer-Led Marketing Platform," said Varda Tirosh, Chief Customer Officer. "It was only natural that we announced OptiCircle at Optimove Connect, our user conference, which is the ultimate event for top marketers, partners, executives, and thought leaders in CRM Marketing. OptiCircle extends what has organically evolved out of Optimove Connect over the years but goes beyond intermittent events to establish an always-on knowledge-sharing hub. Optimove customers have an insatiable appetite for achieving unparalleled success in marketing. The new community will help them raise their CRM Marketing game.”

OptiCircle ensures that Optimove customers gain exclusive access to content, interactive sessions, and valuable resources to further their skills as CRM Marketing experts.



About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report, it was ranked #1 for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands including BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, bet365, and Staples. For more information, go to Optimove.com.

