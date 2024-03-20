NA Chairman works with US-ASEAN Business Council

VIETNAM, March 20 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Wednesday said that Việt Nam considered the US its most important partner, especially in economy and trade.

Working with the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) in Hà Nội, he appreciated the US' consistent support for a strong, independent and prosperous Việt Nam.

He confirmed that Việt Nam was ready to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership with the US on the basis of respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions.

Việt Nam prioritises further expanding cooperation with the US on bilateral, regional and global levels with mutual understanding and trust.

The country's current key goals are to create breakthroughs in infrastructure and human resources, promote science and technology application, innovation, digital and green transformation, sustainable development, and response to climate change.

He expressed his joy and hope when many large US businesses and corporations view Việt Nam as a strategic market and share the same vision with Việt Nam's development orientation.

He also recognised US businesses that are implementing or have cooperation projects to support Việt Nam to achieve carbon emission reduction goals, and support the country in implementing climate change commitments.

They contributed to training high-quality human resources for Việt Nam and building low-carbon industrial parks.

The NA Chairman highly appreciated the US Government's commitment to consider recognising Việt Nam with market economy status.

This is a practical and important step, affirming the US's will to realise the visions and strategic directions of the two countries’ leaders.

If this is done soon, it will demonstrate the trust between the two countries, creating a premise for cooperation in all fields and bringing practical benefits to businesses and people of the two countries.

NA Chairman Huệ reaffirmed, "The Vietnamese NA always strongly supports the development of Việt Nam-US relations. We strive to create a favourable, stable and transparent legal and policy framework so that foreign businesses, including US ones, will continue to operate and expand their scale in Việt Nam.”

The NA has been ready to listen to the opinions, concerns and aspirations of the business community, including US enterprises on Việt Nam's policies and laws.

“All opinions from businesses are listened to and answered in the process of building the legal system, policies and decisions of the NA, as well as the Government,” he said.

NA Chairman Huệ requested that the USABC and its members regularly discuss and make recommendations to the Vietnamese NA and Government on policy and legal solutions to continue improving the business investment environment.

The cooperation will raise national competitiveness, remove barriers and obstacles and, above all, create opportunities for businesses to develop.

Việt Nam encourages US businesses to increase investment and cooperation with domestic businesses in every field such as green transformation, clean energy, renewable energy, transportation infrastructure, digital economy, technology, medical-pharmaceutical, electronics, manufacturing industry, finance-banking, logistics and training for high quality human resources.

He wants US businesses to research and develop, innovate and enhance financial support for start-ups, creative projects and projects using modern technology, and to have high competitiveness that bring benefits for both parties. — VNS