Automotive Diagnostics Market is Booming and Predicted to Hit $109.84 Billion by 2030, at 10.5% CAGR

Automotive Diagnostics Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive diagnostics market based on type, device, application, and region.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Type, Device, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟒𝟎.𝟕𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟎𝟗.𝟖𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13069

Diagnostics are designed to be used in vehicles to determine the condition of the components used in the vehicle. Numerous types of vehicle diagnosis systems are offered by the companies operating in the market, which has created a positive impact on the growth of automotive diagnostics market. In addition, with advancements in vehicular technology, the need for installing on-board vehicular technology increased significantly, which has encouraged automotive diagnostics service providers to develop on-board diagnostics (OBD) for vehicles, thereby propelling the market growth.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋, 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐡𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 (𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫), 𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐎 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐁𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐍 𝐖𝐄𝐑𝐊𝐄 𝐀𝐊𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐅𝐓, 𝐏𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐕𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐤 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐩-𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐆, 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

Progress of the automotive industry, rise in demand for IoT-based technology, and high demand for safety features in vehicles are the key driving forces of the global automotive diagnostics market. However, factors such as high implementation cost along with complex configuration, the frequent requirement of troubleshooting, and high maintenance of automotive software generate a negative impact on growth. Contrarily, progress in semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles and the advent of the multifunctional system are expected to create remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-diagnostics-market/purchase-options

Factors such as development of the automotive industry, increase in demand for IoT-based technology, and high demand for safety features in vehicles augment the growth of the global automotive diagnostics market. However, high implementation cost coupled with complexities in configuration and frequent requirement for troubleshooting & high maintenance cost of automotive software create a negative impact on the market across the globe. Conversely, developments in semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles and advent of multifunctional system are expected to open new avenues for the manufacturers of automotive diagnostics during the forecast period.

Numerous developments have been carried out by the top manufacturers such as BMW AG, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC., Denso Corporation, and Harman International toward offering automotive diagnostic systems. For instance, in April, 2019, Denso Corporation opened a Connected Services Pennsylvania Technical Center in Scranton. It was previously a part of EASE Simulation, Inc., an automotive diagnostics developer, that was fully acquired by DENSO in 2018. The technical center operates under Denso Products and Services Americas, Inc., and further enhances Denso’s ability to deliver cutting-edge aftermarket products and services to customers across North America.

Based on the device, the hand-held tools segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global automotive diagnostics market share, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the mobile-based tools segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13069

Based on type, the off-board segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share. On the other hand, the on-board segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total share. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the on-board segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on device, the mobile-based tools segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Depending on application, the electric vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate in the near future.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Automotive Differential Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/10/25/2319994/0/en/Automotive-Differential-Market-to-Garner-32-29-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Automotive Chassis System Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-chassis-system-market-to-reach-120-51-bn-globally-by-2025-at-5-7-cagr-says-allied-market-research-801938115.html

Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/fr/news-release/2020/09/02/2087444/0/en/Automotive-Advanced-High-Strength-Steel-AHSS-Market-to-Reach-33-85-Billion-by-2026-Allied-Market-Research.html

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/06/21/2465881/0/en/Automotive-Regenerative-Braking-System-Market-to-Hit-23-18-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html