BioCardia to Host 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on March 27, 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 and provide a corporate update by conference call on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.



Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10187416/fbec8cfa30. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration. For those who have not registered, to listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-833-316-0559 and international callers should call 1-412-317-5730. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the BioCardia call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Ya3BT5pb.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through June 26, 2024 at the above links. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through April 10, 2024 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 1-412-317-0088 (international) or 855-669-9658 (Canada) by using access code 3499879.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP autologous and CardiALLO allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms for the treatment of heart disease. BioCardia also works with partners to provide its proprietary Helix transendocardial biotherapeutic delivery system, as well as technology and services for the development and commercialization of partners’ therapeutic agents. For more information visit www.biocardia.com.

