Amicus Therapeutics Issues 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

PRINCETON, N.J., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel medicines for rare diseases, today issued its fourth annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. This year’s report highlights the strength of the Company’s corporate responsibility structure including increased efforts towards transparency in our environmental reporting, our deep commitment to ensuring broad and equitable access to our innovative therapies, fostering an inclusive culture to ensure equal representation and participation for all, and maintaining our leadership of strong business ethics and integrity.



“Since the Company’s inception, it has been our commitment to serve the needs of the rare disease community in extraordinary ways,” stated Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. “Our annual ESG report reinforces our dedication to patients, and also outlines our obligation to support the needs of those beyond providing next-generation therapies. Our investment in corporate responsibility encompasses our philanthropic endeavors, mission-focused and inclusive culture, environmental stewardship, and strong business ethics and integrity. These core tenets, along with our shared sense of purpose, allow us to meaningfully engage with the rare disease community, and we look forward to building upon this foundation and promise to communicate our progress regularly and transparently.”

Amicus’ 2024 ESG initiatives are consistent with those identified by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals sector as well as several United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals which most closely align with our patient-dedicated mission.

Highlights from the 2024 ESG Report:

Environment. Committed to practicing environmental responsibility and identifying and implementing sustainability objectives in our operations, and with our manufacturing and supply partners, to achieve a reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Joined the CDP Supply Chain Program to engage directly with our partners and consolidate environmental information across our entire supply chain.

Continued to have excellent oversight of climate-related risks by identifying and implementing metrics to support oversight.

Patients. Continued to prioritize our patient-focused mission to support individuals and families affected by rare disease, meet the unmet needs of the rare disease community, and support full access to education, diagnosis, medication, and service provision for rare diseases.

Delivered our innovative medicines to >2,600 individuals worldwide through commercial, clinical, and expanded access programs at the end of 2023.

Collaborated with internal and external stakeholders on strengthening health equity in our clinical trials and the rare disease space.

Employees. Progressed and enhanced our transparent, inclusive, and collaborative culture to give employees the tools and resources to grow personally and professionally while ensuring we can meaningfully engage with the global rare disease community.

Continued efforts to support employee development, advancement, and retention through our robust learning and leadership development programs.

In February 2024, Amicus was certified as a Great Place to Work in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and Japan.

Governance. Maintained a strong culture of business ethics and integrity to ensure that the Company is managed for the long-term benefit of all our stakeholders.

Amicus Board of Directors recognized by The Forum of Executive Women as a 2023 Champion of Board Diversity for having a Board of Directors where women account for more than 30% of the Board.

100% of employees received annual training on the Global Code of Conduct, data protection cybersecurity, and social media.

Robust Board oversight of risk and the Enterprise Risk Management Program.



To access the full 2024 ESG Report, please visit www.amicusrx.com/responsibility/environmental-social-governance/.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on X and LinkedIn.

