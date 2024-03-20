Advancements in Aortic Aneurysm Repair Market Propel Growth: Insights into Treatment Innovations and Market Trends

Aortic aneurysm repair market size was valued at $3.2 Bn in 2022, and is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global Aortic aneurysm repair market generated $3.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $5.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.Growing prevalence of aortic aneurysm and technological advancement drive the growth of the global aortic aneurysm repair market. However, the high cost of aortic aneurysm repair procedures presents a significant challenge and hampers market growth. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the aortic aneurysm repair market faced a downturn.However, there are various growth opportunities for companies operating in the aortic aneurysm repair market as the global situation started ameliorating, and the rise in number of surgeries has resumed. The Aortic Aneurysm Repair Market is driven by several factors:Increasing Incidence of Aortic Aneurysms: The growing prevalence of aortic aneurysms, particularly in the aging population, is a significant driver of the market. Factors such as hypertension, smoking, and genetic predisposition contribute to the rising incidence, necessitating more interventions and treatments.Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in endovascular techniques, imaging modalities, and minimally invasive procedures have expanded treatment options and improved outcomes for patients. Innovations such as fenestrated and branched stent grafts allow for more precise placement and treatment of complex aortic anatomies, driving market growth.Favorable Reimbursement Policies: Reimbursement policies that cover aortic aneurysm repair procedures incentivize healthcare providers to offer these services. Access to reimbursement facilitates patient access to treatment options and encourages healthcare facilities to invest in advanced equipment and expertise.Growing Awareness and Screening Programs: Increased awareness campaigns about aortic aneurysms and the importance of early detection have led to more patients seeking screening and treatment. Screening programs targeting high-risk populations, such as older adults and individuals with a family history of aortic diseases, contribute to early diagnosis and intervention, driving market growth.Market Segmentation:Type of Repair Procedures:Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)Open Surgical RepairProduct Types:Stent GraftsCathetersAortic StentsSynthetic GraftsAneurysm Location:Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)Ascending Aortic AneurysmDescending Aortic AneurysmEnd-users:HospitalsAmbulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)Specialty ClinicsGeography:North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaPatient Demographics:Age Group (e.g., Geriatric Population)Gender DistributionMarket Trends:Technological AdvancementsIncreasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive ProceduresRising Incidence of Aortic AneurysmsHealthcare Infrastructure DevelopmentEach segment may have different growth rates, drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing the overall market dynamics. Leading Market Players: -Medtronic PlcArtivion, Inc.Terumo CorporationW. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.Microport Scientific CorporationCook Group IncEndologix Inc.Cordis CorporationBraile Biomédica S.A.Bentley Innomed GmBH 