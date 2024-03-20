Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market at Exponential CAGR of 23.7% Through 2030
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities & their impact analysis on the software-defined data center market size are provided in the report.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global software-defined data center market generated $39.45 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $320.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
SDDCs are gaining popularity among businesses due to their distinct benefits, such as simplified and automated data center operations. These are offered on a lease basis to end-users for storing critical information that can be accessed remotely. This approach eliminates the need for a significant upfront investment in a dedicated data center.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/908
Consequently, the adoption of SDDCs is rising across various industries including BFSI, retail, telecom & IT, and healthcare. This trend is driven by the cost-effective nature of SDDCs, which streamline data center operations while enhancing security, thus propelling the growth of the software-defined data center market. However, concerns about data security pose a challenge to market expansion. Additionally, the substantial demand for dynamic connectivity, especially in emerging economies, is anticipated to create growth opportunities in the future.
Automated data backup, streamlined data center operations, and quicker service delivery through network solutions, including software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined compute (SDC), and software-defined network (SDN) drive the growth of the market. For instance, VMware released second-generation VMware Cloud in May 2020, a cloud service that combines the convenience and agility of the public cloud with the protection and management of enterprise-grade on-premises infrastructure. Presently, increase in security concerns and integration complexity are important development limitations. However, due to significant technical improvements in the software technology industry, these constraints are projected to fade away in the future.
For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/908
Based on deployment mode, public segment acquired the major share of software defined data center market size. SDDC allows for the elimination of proprietary hardware dependency; this is one of the benefits that the cloud provides. In addition, this new approach will liberate the IT department so that it can focus on innovative projects that add value to the organization and its bottom line.
Based on components, the software segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Region-wise, North America dominated the SDDC market in 2020, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in demand for data storage and surge in investment by companies toward the SDDC across the IT sector.
Access the full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/software-defined-data-center-market
Leading players of the global software-defined data center market analyzed in the research include Citrix Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Dell Inc., VMware, Inc., and Datacore Software.
COVID-19 scenario:
• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the growth of the global software-defined data center market. The exponential integration of big data was the primary driver of industry development. Researchers employed technologies such as big data and machine learning.
• Big data aided in the analysis of datasets and the identification of trends that aided in COVID-19 detection. This has become one of the major growth factors for the software-defined data center market during the global health crisis.
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/908
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
Related Report:
1. Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn