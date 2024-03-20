Natural Food & Drinks Market to Reach $361.3 Billion by 2031, Finds Allied Market Research Report

Natural Food & Drinks Market

Allied Market Research projects the global Natural Food & Drinks market to soar to $361.3 billion by 2031, driven by increasing consumer demand

The global natural food & drinks market was valued at $120,446.60 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $361,269.21 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.44% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Natural Food & Drinks Market" by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Packaging: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast," 2022–2031, it was valued at $120,446.60 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $361.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.44% from 2022 to 2031.

Natural foods & drinks are food products manufactured without the use of hormones, antibiotics, or artificial flavors, catering to consumers' preferences for healthier and safer options. While regulatory standards for natural foods & drinks vary across countries, manufacturers worldwide often use natural labels due to a lack of consistent guidelines. These products are commonly found in stores specializing in organic food products, with supermarkets and hypermarkets emerging as the dominant distribution channel, accounting for approximately two-fifths of the global market share in 2021.

The growth of the natural food & drink industry is propelled by the increasing consumer inclination towards health, wellness, safety, and sustainability, as well as the overall experience of food purchasing decisions. The properties offered by natural food, such as convenience, price, and taste, further contribute to market expansion. Rising awareness regarding healthy food ingredients presents significant growth opportunities for players in the health food industry. Moreover, foodservice providers, including restaurants and hotels, are increasingly catering to the needs of health-conscious consumers by offering healthy food and drinks, thereby augmenting the market size.

Consumer preferences for foods with non-genetically modified ingredients have led to a surge in demand for natural foods & drinks, driven by the desire for "clean label" products. The increase in health awareness and media coverage about the drawbacks of foods containing genetically modified organisms (GMOs) has fueled this trend. "Clean label" products have gained popularity, pushed into the mainstream market by popular media, books, television shows, and celebrity endorsements. However, the higher costs associated with natural foods & drinks compared to conventional food products act as a hindrance to market growth.

The natural food & drink market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, packaging, and region. Product types include natural food and natural drinks, while distribution channels encompass supermarkets and hypermarkets, natural or health food stores, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Packaging options range from paperboard to cans and others. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key findings of the study reveal that in 2021, North America will dominate the global natural food & drink market, with the U.S. leading consumption. The natural food segment is projected to grow at a decent CAGR of 11.30% from 2022 to 2031, with fruits & vegetables accounting for a significant market share. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to maintain their lead in the distribution of natural food & drinks, growing at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Key companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Ltd., Earth's Best, Amy's Kitchen, Nestle S.A., 365 Everyday Value, Organic Valley, ConAgra Foods, Dean Foods, and General Mills.

