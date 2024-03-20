Swiss GRC strengthens market presence with German subsidiary in Frankfurt
Swiss GRC Germany GmbH is the German subsidiary of Swiss GRC AG and based in Frankfurt, Germany's financial hub.
Swiss GRC, Switzerland's leading software provider in the areas of Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC).
Swiss GRC strengthens its market presence with a German subsidiary in Frankfurt, thereby intensifying its commitment to the German market.
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, HESSEN, GERMANY, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss GRC, Switzerland's leading provider of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software solutions, is strengthening its commitment to the German market with the establishment of Swiss GRC Germany GmbH in Frankfurt am Main. This strategic initiative not only signals the geographical expansion of Swiss GRC, but also specifically addresses the growing demand for advanced GRC technologies among German companies.
Swiss GRC, known for its many years of expertise in the GRC sector, is bringing innovative and effective solutions to Germany with its GRC Toolbox, one of the company’s core products. Based on proven methods and best practices, this software enables companies to manage their governance, risk management and compliance tasks precisely and effectively. With intuitive, configurable and scalable solutions, Swiss GRC aims to reduce the complexity of GRC processes for companies of all sizes. SMEs, as the backbone of the economy, particularly benefit from this approach, which allows them to focus on their core business while ensuring security and compliance in the background.
Besfort Kuqi, Co-Founder and CEO of Swiss GRC, comments on the importance of the expansion: “The establishment of Swiss GRC Germany GmbH is a significant step in our global growth strategy. Our presence here enables us to be closer to our German customers and offer GRC solutions tailored to their needs.”
Dr. Fino Scholl, now Managing Director of Swiss GRC Germany GmbH, emphasizes: “At Swiss GRC, we understand that topics such as risk management, business continuity management, information security and data protection are essential not only for large companies, but also for SMEs. Our aim is therefore to support companies of all sizes and industries with lean, tailor-made and cost-effective solutions.”
The increasing demand for GRC solutions in Germany and Europe reflects the importance of key regulations such as the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), MiFID II (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II), Solvency II, NIS2 (Network and Information Systems Directive 2) and DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act). However, the use of GRC systems goes beyond pure regulatory compliance. They are an essential management tool that enables companies to proactively identify risks and take preventive measures. This approach reflects Swiss GRC’s conviction that effective GRC solutions create real added value by strengthening organizational resilience, improving decision-making and helping to ensure the long-term success of the company.
