Healthcare Staffing Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 89.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.9% CAGR: Says AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐏𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐦 𝐍𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐍𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐦 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠), 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏." According to the report, the global Healthcare staffing Market Size accounted for USD 40.1 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to surpass around USD 89.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Healthcare staffing refers to the process of hiring and deploying qualified professionals in the healthcare industry to fulfill various roles and responsibilities. This industry involves a wide range of healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, home care agencies, and other medical service providers. The primary objective of healthcare staffing is to ensure that these facilities have an adequate number of skilled and competent staff members to meet patient needs and maintain the quality of care.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and increased demand for healthcare employment worldwide drive the growth of the global healthcare staffing market. On the other hand, lack of job security and high salary of competent healthcare service providers impede the growth to some extent. However, rising number of healthcare & nursing institutions and improved staffing practices in the sector are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Envision Healthcare Corporation

• CHG Management, Inc.

• Maxim Healthcare Group

• Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

• Trustaff

• Locumtenens.Com

• Aya Healthcare

• AMN Healthcare

• Teamhealth

• Adecco Group

The report analyzes these key players in the global healthcare staffing market.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By type, the allied healthcare staffing segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global healthcare staffing market revenue in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. This is attributed to the fact that allied healthcare professionals operate in healthcare facilities primarily to maintain the operation of the healthcare system by providing technical, diagnostic, therapeutic, and support services. The locum tenens staffing segment, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals segment garnered the major share in 2021, generating more than one-third of the global healthcare staffing market revenue. This is due to the rise in the use of healthcare staffing for providing healthcare-related services such as patient care in hospitals. The clients segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global healthcare staffing market revenue, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Surge in the geriatric population, improved healthcare infrastructure, and effective government legislation across the region drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific, at the same time, would display the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in demand for healthcare staff in the province fuels the growth of the market.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

