NGen Launches $100 Million Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge

Industry to co-invest at least $65M in sustainable manufacturing projects

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGen has launched a new call for project proposals for its Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge. These Projects will aim to accelerate the application of Canadian cleantech and other advanced technologies to improve the environmental sustainability of Canadian manufacturing. NGen will invest up to $35 million of Global Innovation Cluster funding and will raise more than $65 million from industry to launch $100 million in new collaborative projects.

The Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge is seeking projects that will support Canada’s path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and target challenges like emissions reduction.

Reduction of energy usage and natural resource consumption.

Operational efficiency gains.

Waste reduction.

Use of recycled and sustainable materials.

Full life cycle product management and closed loop manufacturing.

Circular manufacturing of materials.

Projects must be collaborative and transformative, promising to push the boundaries of advanced manufacturing technology and world-class cleantech. Focus areas should include:

Low carbon - fuel, feedstock, energy - applied to manufacturing.

Implementation of net-zero facilities.

Innovative solutions for high heat generation - applied to manufacturing.

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage - applied to manufacturing.

Tracking and managing GHG emissions across the supply chain.

Smart Manufacturing for efficiency gains and GHG reduction.

Greener/circular/sustainable materials.

Other - contact smc@ngen.ca to validate eligibility.

For more information about key dates and deadlines, eligibility criteria, and program scope, visit https://www.ngen.ca/funding/sustainable-manufacturing.

To get advice, find partners or discuss your project idea, contact us at smc@ngen.ca.

Quotes

“Advanced manufacturing offers many of the solutions necessary to achieve Canada’s emission reduction goals,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “NGen is looking to combine our tremendous strengths in cleantech, automation, advanced materials and smart digital technologies to develop solutions for sustainable manufacturing that will benefit Canada and the world.”

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 5,500 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support for workforce development initiatives and innovation projects that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. www.ngen.ca

