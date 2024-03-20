Haivision Publishes Fifth Annual Broadcast Transformation Report, Highlighting the State of Technology Adoption in the Broadcast Industry

2024 report reveals top technology priorities and trends in live video contribution, IP and cloud adoption, 5G, and artificial intelligence

MONTREAL, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today released the results of its fifth annual Broadcast Transformation Report – providing insights into the state of technology adoption in the broadcast industry.



The report features responses from more than 800 broadcast and media professionals surveyed by Haivision from October to December 2023 and reveals the industry’s top technology priorities and trends in live video contribution, IP and cloud adoption, 5G, and artificial intelligence.

Key findings from the 2024 Broadcast Transformation Report include:

SRT continues to be the most widely adopted transport protocol: 68% of respondents use SRT for live video transport, with 67% of those surveyed using the HEVC codec in their broadcast contribution workflows.

68% of respondents use SRT for live video transport, with 67% of those surveyed using the HEVC codec in their broadcast contribution workflows. Cellular transport is now mainstream: 60% of broadcasters currently use 3G, 4G, LTE, or 5G for live video contribution, making cellular the most popular network for transport after the internet (80%).

60% of broadcasters currently use 3G, 4G, LTE, or 5G for live video contribution, making cellular the most popular network for transport after the internet (80%). 5G takes hold in broadcast production: 74% of broadcasters already use or plan to use 5G for broadcast contribution while 46% anticipate using 5G with private networks.

74% of broadcasters already use or plan to use 5G for broadcast contribution while 46% anticipate using 5G with private networks. Cloud is everywhere but on-prem still rules: 84% of broadcasters use at least some cloud-based technology, but only 22% use it for more than half of their current workflow elements.

84% of broadcasters use at least some cloud-based technology, but only 22% use it for more than half of their current workflow elements. Artificial intelligence makes an impact: 60% predict AI is the technology that will have the biggest impact on the broadcast industry in the next 5 years, with 49% planning to or already using AI in their workflows.



“We're delighted to present the 2024 Broadcast Report during Haivision's 20th anniversary year of business. The 2024 report marks a significant five-year milestone with insights from over 800 participants, our highest respondent count to date,” said Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Marketing, Haivision. “This year’s results reveal several interesting findings – some past trends are firmly established such as the use of SRT and the internet for live video transport. Other trends are still in evolution like the continued growth of HEVC and the use of cloud and cellular networks, while new trends emerge like the adoption of 5G private networks and A.I. technologies.”

The complete Haivision 2024 Broadcast Transformation Report can be downloaded here: https://www3.haivision.com/broadcast-report-2024-pr

A summary of the key findings from the 2024 Broadcast Transformation Report can be downloaded here: https://www3.haivision.com/broadcast-report-2024-infographic

