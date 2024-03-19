State Secretary Štucin in Brussels to support opening of negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina

SLOVENIA, March 19 - State Secretary Štucin welcomed the Commission's assessment of Bosnia and Herzegovina's progress and the recommendation to open accession negotiations with this candidate country. He underlined that "since being granted candidate status, Bosnia and Herzegovina has made significant progress on its path towards the EU and has implemented many of the necessary reforms". In this context, he urged the EU to now demonstrate its credibility in the enlargement process and to seize this historic opportunity, also in view of the upcoming 30th anniversary of the end of the war in BiH and the signing of the Dayton Agreement next year, to bring the country closer to the EU and thus stabilise the region. He concluded that "the European Council must take a decision this week, without further delay, to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina ".

On enlargement with Ukraine and Moldova, the State Secretary welcomed the progress made by both countries on reforms and hoped that they will continue to take the necessary steps and that an agreement on their negotiating frameworks can soon be reached. He also supported the European Council's discussion on relations with Türkiye, a strategic partner of the EU and a key factor for stability in the region.

He later presented Slovenia's view that the strained situation in the Middle East requires greater EU unity and resolve, which the European Council can demonstrate by adopting ambitious conclusions. He reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire, respect for international law, international human rights law and international humanitarian law, which is essential for the delivery of humanitarian aid, the release of hostages and the safe return of displaced persons, as well as for paving the way for a two-state solution.

Discussing the future of Europe, State Secretary Štucin stressed that the EU must remain united and speak with one voice, as this is the only way to remain a global player. The EU needs internal reforms of its policies and their financing, as well as a reflection on more effective governance and decision-making. It must honour its political commitments to candidate countries and communicate clearly to citizens the reforms needed and the benefits of further enlargement.