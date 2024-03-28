Global Autonomous Military Weapons Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Military Weapons Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the autonomous military weapons market size is predicted to reach $24.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.
The growth in the autonomous military weapons market is due to an increased defense expenditure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest autonomous military weapons market share. Major players in the autonomous military weapons market include China North Industries Group Corporation Limited, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Raytheon Technologies Corporation.
Autonomous Military Weapons Market Segments
• By Type: Autonomous, Semi-autonomous
• By Product: Missiles, Rockets, Guided Bombs, Target Pods, Others
• By Platform: Land, Airborne, Naval
• By Geography: The global autonomous military weapons market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Autonomous military weapons refer to automated military weapons that, when activated, search, detect, evaluate the threat, track, and attack enemy targets based on sophisticated algorithms without further intervention by a human operator. It requires the integration of several core elements, like a mobile combat platform such as a drone aircraft, ship, or ground vehicle, various types of sensors to scrutinize the surroundings, processing systems to classify objects discovered by the sensors, and algorithms directing the platform to initiate an attack when an allowable target is detected.
