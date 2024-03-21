Colorectal Cancer Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight

How are companies such as Mirati, Merck, Eli Lilly, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, and others influencing the Colorectal Cancer market?

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total market size of Colorectal Cancer in the 7MM was USD 15 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) due to an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Colorectal Cancer along with the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Adagrasib (Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)/Mirati Therapeutics), ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan) (Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca), ELI-002 (Elicio Therapeutics), and others.

DelveInsight’s Colorectal Cancer epidemiology-based market forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of these market drivers and how they will impact the overall Colorectal Cancer market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Colorectal Cancer Market Report

As per the DelveInsight assessment, in 2023, the United States accounted for ~28% of the total incident cases of CRC in the 7MM.

As per mutation-specific cases of CRC, it was observed that MSS (Microsatellite Stable) mutations accounted for the highest number of cases in 2023 across the 7MM

Among the 7MM countries, as far as age-specific cases are concerned, 65-84 years age group accounted for the highest number of cases in 2023.

Colorectal Cancer companies including Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)/Mirati Therapeutics (Adagrasib), Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca (ENHERTU), Elicio Therapeutics (ELI-002), and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of Colorectal Cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Colorectal Cancer market reflect a complex interplay of factors ranging from advancements in diagnostic technologies to evolving treatment paradigms. As one of the most prevalent forms of cancer globally, CRC commands significant attention from pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and researchers alike. The market has witnessed a surge in the development of innovative therapies, including targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and personalized medicine approaches tailored to specific genetic mutations. This shift towards precision medicine has not only improved patient outcomes but has also fueled competition among companies striving to bring novel treatments to market.

Moreover, screening and early detection initiatives have gained momentum, driven by a growing awareness of the importance of early diagnosis in improving survival rates. Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are increasingly investing in screening programs, contributing to the expansion of the CRC diagnostic market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of risk factors such as sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits in both developed and developing regions underscores the need for effective prevention strategies. This has led to a growing focus on public health campaigns aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and raising awareness about the significance of regular screenings. The Colorectal Cancer market is thus characterized by a dynamic landscape shaped by advancements in treatment modalities, a shift towards precision medicine, emphasis on early detection, and concerted efforts in prevention and education.

Colorectal Cancer Treatment Market

ASCO suggests that individuals with mCRC eligible for EGFR inhibitor treatment should undergo testing for RAS gene mutations in their tumors. If a tumor shows a mutated RAS gene, ASCO advises against the use of EGFR inhibitors. Moreover, the FDA now states that both cetuximab and panitumumab should only be administered to individuals whose tumors have non-mutated (referred to as wild-type) RAS genes.

Therapies targeting anti-angiogenesis aim to halt the formation of new blood vessels. This treatment category includes medications such as AVASTIN (bevacizumab), STIVARGA (regorafenib), ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept), and CYRAMZA (ramucirumab). These drugs are often used alongside FOLFIRI chemotherapy as a second-line option for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Conversely, medications that inhibit EGFR can also be effective in restraining the advancement of CRC. Among the commonly used EGFR inhibitors for mCRC are ERBITUX (cetuximab) and VECTIBIX (panitumumab). Several sources indicate that cetuximab and panitumumab may not be as effective for tumors with specific mutations in the RAS gene.

Recent Developments in the Colorectal Cancer Market

In February 2024, KRAZATI, in combination with cetuximab, received US FDA Priority Review for treating previously treated KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic CRC.

In August 2023, the European Commission approved LONSURF (trifluridine/tipiracil) with bevacizumab for treating mCRC in patients who received two prior anti-cancer treatments, including chemotherapies and targeted agents.

In November 2023, the US FDA approved Takeda’s FRUZAQLA for adults with mCRC after prior treatment with specific chemotherapies and targeted therapies.

Emerging Colorectal Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the Colorectal Cancer pipeline include Adagrasib (Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)/Mirati Therapeutics), ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan) (Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca), ELI-002 (Elicio Therapeutics), and others.

KRAZATI (adagrasib) is an oral small-molecule inhibitor specifically designed to effectively target and inhibit the KRAS G12C mutation. This characteristic of sustained target inhibition is crucial for treating cancers with this mutation, given that the KRAS G12C protein replenishes itself approximately every 24-48 hours.

In 2022, the US FDA recognized the significance of KRAZATI's potential by granting it breakthrough therapy designation (BTD). This designation was for its use in combination with cetuximab for patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) carrying the KRAS G12C mutation. These patients had experienced disease progression despite prior treatment with chemotherapy and an anti-VEGF therapy.

Moving forward, in February 2024, the US FDA accepted a supplemental New Drug Application for KRAZATI combined with cetuximab. This application aims to establish KRAZATI as a prioritized treatment option for patients with locally advanced or metastatic CRC, who have previously been treated and harbor the KRAS G12C mutation.

Trastuzumab deruxtecan stands as the primary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting HER2 in Daiichi Sankyo's oncology lineup and represents the most advanced program within AstraZeneca's ADC Scientific platform. Crafted using Daiichi Sankyo's specialized DXd ADC technology, this medication consists of a HER2 monoclonal antibody fused with a groundbreaking topoisomerase I inhibitor payload through a tetra peptide-based linker.

Currently undergoing investigation in two Phase II clinical trials—NCT04744831 (DESTINY-CRC02) and NCT04639219 (DESTINY-PanTumor01)—the drug is being assessed for its efficacy in treating patients with metastatic colorectal cancer expressing HER2.

Furthermore, as of December 2023, ENHERTU has received two Breakthrough Therapy Designations (BTDs) for use in adults facing unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors that have progressed after prior therapies, offering a viable option for those with limited alternatives. It also received BTDs for patients with HER2-positive metastatic CRC who have undergone two or more previous treatment regimens.

The other therapies in the Colorectal Cancer pipeline include

MK-4280A (favezelimab) + pembrolizumab: Merck

Elunate (fruquintinib/HMPL-013): Hutchison Medipharma

RRx-001: EpicentRx

CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) + LONSURF (Tipiracil/trifluridine): Eli Lilly

LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) + VECTIBIX (panitumumab): Amgen

Onvansertib: Cardiff Oncology

NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc): NeoImmuneTech

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for Colorectal Cancer are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Colorectal Cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Colorectal Cancer: Overview

Colorectal cancer stands as the third most prevalent form of cancer, often resulting in fatalities due to its tendency to metastasize. When colorectal cancer spreads to organs such as the lungs or liver, it is termed metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). The primary locations for the tumor in CRC encompass the right colon, transverse colon, left colon, rectosigmoid, and rectum. Detecting colorectal cancer in its initial phases can be difficult as early symptoms may be subtle or entirely absent. Typically, signs of colorectal cancer only become apparent once the disease progresses beyond stage 1. The staging process post-diagnosis establishes how far the cancer has spread, classifying it as localized, regional, distant, or of unknown extent. Approximately 75% of cases are identified early, with the remaining diagnosed at later stages. Progression from early to advanced stages impacts between 35% to 50% of patients.

Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The Colorectal Cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Colorectal Cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Colorectal Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Cases of CRC

Gender-specific Incidence of CRC

Age-specific Incidence of CRC

Tumor Localizationspecific Incidence of CRC

Stage-specific Incidence of CRC

Mutation-specific Distribution of CRC

Treated Cases by Line of Therapies of CRC

Scope of the Colorectal Cancer Market Report

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Colorectal Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Colorectal Cancer Key Companies: Mirati Therapeutics, Merck, Hutchison Medipharma, EpicentRx, Eli Lilly, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Cardiff Oncology, NeoImmuneTech, and others

Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Adagrasib (MRTX849) + cetuximab, MK-4280A (favezelimab) + pembrolizumab, Elunate (fruquintinib/HMPL-013), RRx-001, CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) + LONSURF (Tipiracil/trifluridine), LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) + VECTIBIX (panitumumab), ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), Onvansertib, NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc), and others

Colorectal Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Colorectal Cancer Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Colorectal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

