Minister Noxolo Kiviet announces public service wage increment for 2024

The Minister for Public Service and Administration, Ms Noxolo Kiviet, has made an official announcement regarding the government's decision on the wage increment for non-SMS Members on levels 1-12 in the public service for the year 2024. The increment will come into effect from 1st April 2024.

The government prioritises fair and competitive compensation for public servants to attract and retain talented individuals dedicated to serving the nation.

Considering the current economic climate and the need for fiscal discipline, the government will implement a 4.7% salary increment for public servants in 2024. This decision aligns with the commitment to affordable and accessible public services while recognizing the hard work and dedication of public servants.

The government has thoroughly considered various factors to strike a balance between meeting the needs of public servants and delivering efficient services. Minister Kiviet urged all public servants to continue delivering high-quality services, emphasizing their essential role in the effective functioning of public institutions, and meeting the needs of citizens.

As the government progresses towards professionalizing the public service, it remains dedicated to supporting the professional development of public servants through investment in training and capacity-building initiatives.

Minister Kiviet stated that the decision to implement a 4.7% salary increment reflects the government's commitment to fair compensation and the provision of quality public services. The government appreciates the hard work of public servants and will continue to prioritize their well-being.

