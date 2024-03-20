Submit Release
Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong hands over library books in Mahikeng, 22 Mar

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, will hand-over books donated by the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) to Mosikare Secondary School in Mahikeng, North West province, during the South African Library Week (SALW) which is commemorated under the theme “Libraries Foster Social Cohesion”, from 18-25 March 2024.

In response to a national call to improve literacy levels in South Africa,  which start with improving reading capabilities, GCIS which has a constitutional mandate to provide information to citizens has donated books from its library to Mosikare Secondary school which has recently been renovated and includes a library.

The book hand-over will also highlight the vital role of libraries in bringing people together, fostering connections and promoting unity through exchange of ideas and lifelong learning through literacy development.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Date: 22 March 2024
Time: 9h00
Venue: Mosikare Secondary School, Mantsa Village, Mahikeng

Enquiries:
Gapi Moleme
Cell: 081 048 8971

