Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses World TB day commemoration, 24 Mar

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), will on Sunday, 24 March 2024, deliver the keynote address at the national World TB Day commemorative event, and Launch the SANAC Situation Room, Evaton, in the Sedibeng District, Gauteng province.

World TB Day is commemorated each year on March 24, to build public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis and efforts to eliminate the disease. This day is also designated to highlight the devastating health, social and economic impact of TB. South Africa remain amongst countries hardest-hit by TB disease and it has remained the leading cause of death in the country, claiming around 56 000 lives a year, 53% of which are people living with HIV.

This year’s official country theme for World TB Day is ‘Yes! You and I Can End TB’, a clarion call to encourage all South Africans to contribute to the national effort against TB. The theme also emphasises the importance of being accountable as an individual and as part of a collective.

The significance of this year’s commemoration will be marked by the launch of the SANAC Situation Room, a cutting-edge data visualization and analytics platform that provides up-to-date statistics in an easy-to-use format to support evidence-based decision making and planning. It does this by bringing together both biomedical and non-biomedical data from a variety of disparate data sources and consolidates it into a single repository from which insights and nuances can be drawn.

The World TB Day commemoration will be preceded by Policy-in-Action engagements led by the SANAC Civil Society Forum in collaboration with government, the private sector and development partners on 22 and 23 March in various areas around Sedibeng District in Gauteng.

Deputy President Mashatile will be joined by the Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla; Premier of Gauteng, Mr Panyaza Lesufi; SANAC Civil Society Chairperson, Ms Steve Letsike; Chairperson of the SANAC Private Sector Forum, Ms Mpumi Zikalala as well as representatives from development partners inclusive of United Nations Agencies, USA Government Agencies, research entities, civil society movements and the private sector.

Date: Sunday, 24 March 2024

Time: 08H30

Venue: Wilberforce Community College, Evaton, Gauteng Province

