Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The autonomous construction equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the autonomous construction equipment market size is predicted to reach $22.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the autonomous construction equipment market is due to the growing construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest autonomous construction equipment market share. Major players in the autonomous construction equipment market include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Limited, Volvo Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Doosan Corporation, CNH Industrial.

Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Segments

• By Product Type: Earth Moving Equipment, Construction Vehicles, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete And Road Construction Equipment

• By Autonomy: Partial Or Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous

• By Application: Road Construction, Building Construction, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global autonomous construction equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autonomous construction equipment refers to equipment that includes sensors such as lidar and cameras to recognize humans and obstacles, and the system also uses geofencing to keep machinery within the construction sites.

