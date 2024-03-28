GPS Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the gps equipment market size is predicted to reach $2.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.
The growth in the gps equipment market is due to the increased use of GPS tracking devices in commercial vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest gps equipment market share. Major players in the gps equipment market include Schlumberger Limited, Texas Instruments Inc., Garmin Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc., Trimble Navigation Limited, Ramboll Group A/S,.
GPS Equipment Market Segments
• By Product Type: Data loggers, Data pushers, Data pullers, Covert GPS Trackers
• By End-Use Industry: Transportation And Logistics, Construction, Oil And Gas, Metals And Mining, Government, Other End-Use Industries (Hospitality, Education, Retail, Agriculture, and Healthcare)
• By Application: Road, Aviation, Marine, Location-based services, Surveying and Mapping, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global gps equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The GPS equipment refers to various devices and tools required for the functioning of the satellite navigation system. A GPS is a satellite navigation system that determines an object's location on the ground.
