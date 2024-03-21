Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Market to Grow Rapidly by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight

How are companies such as Sanofi, Regeneron, and others influencing the CRSsNP market?

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total market size of CRSsNP in the 7MM was USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) due to an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of CRSsNP along with the expected launch of emerging therapies such as LYR-210 (Lyra Therapeutics), LYR-220 (Lyra Therapeutics), and others.

DelveInsight’s Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps epidemiology-based market forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of these market drivers and how they will impact the overall CRSsNP market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

As per the DelveInsight assessment, the diagnosed prevalent cases of CRSsNP in the 7MM were approximately 17 million in 2022.

DelveInsight’s analyst projects that approximately 81% of individuals diagnosed with CRS belong to the Chronic Rhinosinusitis Without Nasal Polyps category in the US. As per our estimations, in 2022, the US accounted for 8.8 million diagnosed prevalent cases of CRSsNP.

The assessment indicates that the number of chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps cases in Japan is projected to decrease at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2023–2032) due to a declining population.

In the 7MM, the market mainly consisted of standard of care, which generated nearly USD 3.9 billion in 2022.

CRSsNP companies including Lyra Therapeutics (LYR-210, LYR-220), and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of CRSsNP.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Market Dynamics

The market dynamics of Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps (CRSsNP) reflect a complex interplay of various factors within the healthcare industry. This chronic inflammatory condition of the nasal passages and sinuses presents a significant burden on patients' quality of life, leading to a demand for effective treatment options. One notable aspect is the increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients alike, leading to earlier diagnosis and intervention. This has propelled research and development efforts by pharmaceutical companies to innovate and bring forth novel therapies catering specifically to CRSsNP.

Moreover, the market landscape is shaped by evolving treatment modalities, ranging from traditional corticosteroids to emerging biologics and immunotherapies. As the understanding of the underlying pathophysiology deepens, there is a notable shift towards targeted therapies that address the inflammatory pathways implicated in CRSsNP. This shift not only underscores the need for personalized medicine but also presents opportunities for market growth and competitive differentiation. Alongside this, factors such as reimbursement policies, regulatory frameworks, and patient preferences continue to influence the dynamics of the CRSsNP market, driving stakeholders to adapt and innovate to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare systems alike.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Treatment Market

Chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps (CRSsNP) presents a varied spectrum of treatment options tailored to its specific characteristics. The main objective in managing CRSsNP is to diminish inflammation, alleviate symptoms, and enhance the patient's well-being. Typically, the treatment pathway for CRSsNP follows a progressive strategy, commencing with conservative measures aimed at symptom alleviation, such as saline irrigation, nasal corticosteroids, and antibiotics if acute exacerbation is evident. Surgical procedures like functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) may become necessary if conservative treatments prove inadequate in mitigating symptoms or controlling the disease.

Numerous pharmaceutical firms have formulated treatments for Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS), encompassing corticosteroid nasal sprays and various anti-inflammatory medications. Nevertheless, these treatments are frequently employed off-label for CRS without nasal polyps, as their research and approval have primarily focused on CRS with nasal polyps. This off-label utilization stems from the acknowledgment of a significant gap in addressing CRS without nasal polyps, given the scarcity of approved therapies tailored to this particular condition.

Recent Developments in the Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Market

In March 2024, the FDA gave the green light to XHANCE® (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray, developed by Optinose, to treat chronic rhinosinusitis in individuals 18 years and older who do not have nasal polyps.

Emerging Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the CRSsNP pipeline include LYR-210 (Lyra Therapeutics), LYR-220 (Lyra Therapeutics), and others.

LYR-210, created by Lyra Therapeutics, is a nasal implant that dissolves naturally in the body. It's intended for a quick procedure in the doctor's office. This implant steadily releases mometasone furoate, a well-established anti-inflammatory treatment, into the nasal passages for half a year. The goal is to offer enduring relief to patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) who haven't had surgery before. The Phase III ENLIGHTEN clinical trials for LYR-210 are examining its safety and efficacy for both CRS patients with and without nasal polyps.

LYR-220 makes use of Lyra's unique XTreo platform, enabling localized, intra-nasal, anti-inflammatory treatment lasting for up to six months with just one session. This treatment is aimed at patients with post-surgical anatomical conditions who do not show positive responses to yearly medical care. LYR-220 is crafted as a bioresorbable polymeric structure and is given through a quick, non-invasive procedure at the clinic. The company is currently assessing the effectiveness of this therapy in its Phase II trial.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for CRSsNP are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the CRSsNP market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps: Overview

Chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps is characterized by enduring inflammation of the nasal and sinus passages. In contrast to chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), individuals with CRSsNP do not display visible nasal polyps within their nasal cavities or sinuses. The precise causes of CRSsNP are not entirely known, though several factors are thought to contribute to its development. These factors encompass allergies, bacterial or fungal infections, structural irregularities in the nasal passages, and disturbances in the immune system. Environmental elements, such as exposure to pollutants or irritants, might also initiate or worsen the condition. CRSsNP can result in ongoing symptoms like nasal congestion, facial discomfort or pressure, diminished sense of smell, and nasal discharge. These symptoms can notably affect an individual's quality of life, leading to tiredness, sleep difficulties, and impaired daily activities.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Epidemiology Segmentation

The CRSsNP epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current CRSsNP patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The CRSsNP market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS)

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS)

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis Without Nasal Polyps (CRSsNP)

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis Without Nasal Polyps (CRSsNP)

Scope of the Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Market Report

Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Key Companies: Sanofi, Lyra Therapeutics, Insmed, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others

Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Pipeline Therapies: LYR-210, LYR-220, Brensocatib, DUPIXENT, and others

Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Market Access and Reimbursement

